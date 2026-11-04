JCSU Choir Spotlights Its Legacy As A World-Class Vocal Ensemble With Carnegie Hall Debut

The Johnson C. Smith University Choral Program’s rising national trajectory is highlighted by their upcoming historic debut at New York City’s prestigious Carnegie Hall on November 28, 2026. Selected to perform as part of the “Sounds of the Season” concert, 25 student musicians will showcase gospel and contemporary music as high art on one of the world’s most legendary stages. This milestone achievement underscores the choir’s dedication to excellence and its growing legacy as a world-class collegiate vocal ensemble.

The Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) Concert Choir program, officially known as “S.O.U.L. of Charlotte” (Sounds of Our Unique Legacy), is a premier musical ambassador for Charlotte’s historic, independent urban liberal arts university. Guided by a mission to preserve and elevate the rich choral traditions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the program stands as a beacon of artistic excellence, academic discipline, and cultural pride. Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Director of Choral Activities Dr. Angelica Brooks, the program continues to redefine its musical footprint while remaining deeply rooted in its historic legacy.

The program is uniquely structured to offer a diverse and comprehensive choral education through three distinct ensembles, each tailoring to different musical genres and traditions. The University Choir serves as the foundational ensemble, focusing on rigorous classical repertoire, traditional spirituals, and masterworks. The Swing Choir brings a vibrant, modern energy to the program by specializing in contemporary vocal jazz, pop, and musical theater. Finally, the Gospel Choir channels the profound spiritual history of the Black church, delivering powerful performances of both traditional and contemporary gospel music. Together, these ensembles ensure that JCSU student musicians are versatile, highly skilled, and capable of commanding any stage.

Beyond academic training, the “S.O.U.L. of Charlotte” is a vital cultural institution within the Queen City and across the region. The choir regularly performs at high-profile civic functions, community gatherings, and sporting events, such as the Charlotte Hornets’ annual HBCU Day. They also anchor cherished campus traditions, including the annual winter Vespers Concert, “The Gift,” held at the historic Jane M. Smith Memorial Church. Through frequent collaborations with local congregations, such as the Myers Park and Statesville Avenue Presbyterian churches, the choir bridges the gap between campus life and the broader Charlotte community.

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