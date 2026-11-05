Queens University Women’s Soccer Place 6 On The Academic All-ASUN Team

Six members of the Queens University of Charlotte women’s soccer team have earned a spot on the 2026 Academic All-ASUN Team, as announced by the Atlantic Sun Conference office Wednesday afternoon. Madeline Cheatham, Erin Coleman, Mika Katz, Avery Miller, Ansleigh Prell and Emily Protiva received recognition for their outstanding achievements in the classroom and contributions on the pitch throughout the 2026 season.

To qualify for Academic All-ASUN recognition, student-athletes must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50, complete four semesters or at least 50 percent of their degree requirements, participate in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and complete one year in residence or be enrolled as a graduate student.

A senior majoring in biochemistry, Cheatham earned Academic All-ASUN recognition while maintaining a 3.57 GPA. Cheatham served as a dependable veteran presence for the Royals throughout the 2026 season, appearing in all 18 matches while earning four starts and logging 474 minutes on the pitch. A key contributor in the midfield, Cheatham provided valuable leadership and experience, using her physicality, composure and precise passing to help facilitate the Royals’ attacking efforts. Her ability to control possession and provide stability in the midfield made her a valuable contributor both on and off the pitch throughout her senior campaign.

Coleman, a biochemistry major, earned Academic All-ASUN recognition while maintaining a 3.82 GPA. Coleman established herself as a crucial presence in the Royals’ backline throughout the 2026 season, appearing in 13 matches while earning 12 starts and logging 799 minutes on the pitch. The senior defender’s ability to organize the backline, anticipate opposing attacks and provide leadership helped bring stability to the Queens defense. Coleman played an integral role in the Royals’ lone shutout of the season, helping Queens secure a 1-0 road victory over Stetson for its first ASUN Conference win of the year.

A finance major maintaining a 3.71 GPA, Katz provided valuable depth and versatility for the Royals throughout the 2026 season. Katz appeared in 10 matches, earning one start while logging 280 minutes of action. The senior utilized her speed, determination and defensive awareness to provide support along the wings, consistently tracking back to disrupt opposing attacks and regain possession. Her ability to cover ground, apply pressure and contribute in transition proved valuable when called upon. Katz also recorded three shot attempts, placing one on target, while showcasing her willingness to contribute on both ends of the pitch.

A junior majoring in biology, Miller earned Academic All-ASUN recognition while maintaining an impressive 3.93 GPA. Miller made a memorable impact for the Royals throughout the 2026 season, appearing in 13 matches while earning three starts and logging 484 minutes on the pitch. Miller delivered one of the season’s defining moments against Stetson, stepping up to convert a penalty kick in the 44th minute to secure a 1-0 victory over the Hatters. The finish marked Miller’s first collegiate goal and first career game-winning goal while lifting Queens to its first ASUN Conference victory of the season, its first shutout of 2026 and its first road win in over two years. Her composure in a crucial moment and ability to capitalize on the opportunity highlighted her contributions to the Royals’ attacking efforts throughout the season.

A junior majoring in interior architecture and design, Prell earned Academic All-ASUN recognition while maintaining a 3.88 GPA. Prell established herself as one of the Royals’ most consistent and dependable defenders throughout the 2026 campaign. The Bogart, Georgia, native started all 18 matches for Queens, logging a team-high 1,393 minutes on the pitch. Prell played an instrumental role in anchoring the Royals’ backline, using her defensive awareness, physicality and ability to read opposing attacks to provide stability throughout the season. Her consistency in the starting lineup made her a crucial component of the Queens defense, including the Royals’ 1-0 shutout victory over Stetson. Prell also contributed offensively, recording eight shots, including three on target, while showcasing her ability to advance the ball and support the Royals’ attacking efforts. Her durability and leadership made her an integral part of the squad throughout the season.

A business major maintaining a 3.86 GPA, Protiva established herself as one of the ASUN Conference’s top shot-stoppers throughout the 2026 season. The Hermosa Beach, California, native appeared in 16 matches, earning 15 starts while logging 1,293 minutes between the posts. Protiva recorded an impressive 107 saves while allowing 27 goals, posting a 1.88 goals-against average and a .799 save percentage. One of her standout performances came against Stetson, where she recorded five saves to secure her first shutout of the season, helping the Royals earn a 1-0 victory and their first ASUN Conference win of the year. She also delivered a remarkable 12-save performance against Jacksonville, helping Queens secure a 1-1 draw. Protiva’s consistency, leadership and ability to deliver crucial saves in high-pressure situations made her an invaluable presence in goal. Her impact extended beyond her individual performances, as she was named a team captain in October in recognition of her leadership and dedication to the program.

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