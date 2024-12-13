Queens University President Dan Lugo Stepping Down

Queens University of Charlotte has released the following statement regarding President Dan Lugo‘s departure: “After more than five years of exemplary service as the 21st president of Queens University of Charlotte, Dan Lugo will be stepping down at the end of this academic year to assume the presidency at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

Daniel G. Lugo, J.D. began his service as the 21st president of Queens University of Charlotte on July 1, 2019. In his first two years, Lugo focused the university’s efforts and resources to leverage Queens’ market position as the national private university of Charlotte. Lugo and the Queens Board of Trustees developed, approved, and started an ambitious and integrated Strategic Framework which seeks national distinction for Queens as a university.

Prior to being named president of Queens, Lugo served in key leadership positions at three top-ranked liberal arts institutions. These roles included vice president of college advancement at Colby College, vice president and dean of admission and financial aid at Franklin and Marshall College, and associate dean of admissions at Carleton College. As vice president for college advancement at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, Lugo orchestrated the strategy, launch, and execution of a $750 million fundraising campaign, the largest of its kind for any liberal arts college in history. In the first two years of the campaign, Colby secured $415 million in philanthropic commitments including 40 gifts that exceeded $1 million.

A first-generation college graduate, Lugo earned his bachelor of arts in political science from Carleton College, and his juris doctorate from the University of Minnesota School of Law, where he was an editor of The Journal of Law & Inequality. Before his career in higher education, Lugo was an intellectual property and entertainment attorney, representing national music artists. President Lugo modeled Queens’ motto “non ministrari sed ministrare”, “not to be served, but to serve”, by actively serving on the boards of The New American Colleges and Universities (NACU), North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU), North Carolina Campus Compact, National Association of College Admission Counselors, (NACAC) and College Possible.