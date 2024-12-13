70th Annual Singing Christmas Tree At Central Piedmont

Carolina Voices presents a Classic Celebration of holiday entertainment at The 70th Annual Singing Christmas Tree! The warm sounds of the season will fill the Dale F. Halton Theater as the soaring voices of MainStage Choir (in a 32’ specially-designed Tree!) perform all your favorite Christmas music – from the inspirational and sacred to the traditional and family classics. The stage will sparkle with whimsical dance, theatrical lighting, and special friends who will warm your heart at this special time of the year, including the cast from Charlotte Squawks, the nationally acclaimed Miller Street Dance Academy, Carolina Kids Voices, and Santa, of course!

SHOW TIMES

14 Dec 2024

3:00 PM

14 Dec 2024

7:30PM

15 Dec 2024

4:00 PM

