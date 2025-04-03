Central Piedmont Career Connects Events Prepare Students For Connections

No matter where you are in your career journey, Central Piedmont Community College Career Services has you covered with two back-to-back Career Connects events designed to help you feel confident, prepared, and connected.

Resume Drop-Ins & Professional Headshots

When: Thursday, April 3 | 1–3 p.m.

Where: Central Campus, Parr Center, Room 0070

Register Here

Bring your résumé and get friendly, expert feedback from real employers

Ask questions in a low-stress, supportive space

Score a free ticket for a professional headshot—perfect for LinkedIn & Handshake!

Networking & Professional Headshots

When: Thursday, April 3 | 3–4 p.m.

Where: Central Campus, Central High Building, 3rd Floor Lobby (near the Parr Bridge)

Register Here

Network with career professionals and employers in a casual setting

Use your ticket for a free professional headshot

Enjoy light refreshments while you mingle and connect

Don’t miss this chance to boost your professional presence, build confidence, and connect with employers who are eager to meet students like YOU.

