Central Piedmont Career Connects Events Prepare Students For Connections
No matter where you are in your career journey, Central Piedmont Community College Career Services has you covered with two back-to-back Career Connects events designed to help you feel confident, prepared, and connected.
Resume Drop-Ins & Professional Headshots
When: Thursday, April 3 | 1–3 p.m.
Where: Central Campus, Parr Center, Room 0070
Register Here
Bring your résumé and get friendly, expert feedback from real employers
Ask questions in a low-stress, supportive space
Score a free ticket for a professional headshot—perfect for LinkedIn & Handshake!
Networking & Professional Headshots
When: Thursday, April 3 | 3–4 p.m.
Where: Central Campus, Central High Building, 3rd Floor Lobby (near the Parr Bridge)
Register Here
Network with career professionals and employers in a casual setting
Use your ticket for a free professional headshot
Enjoy light refreshments while you mingle and connect
Don’t miss this chance to boost your professional presence, build confidence, and connect with employers who are eager to meet students like YOU.