JCSU Celebrates The Power Of Women At The 2026 Career Mastered Awards

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

It was a gallery of vibrant dresses and power suits, determined women – and some men – engaged in meaningful conversations, sharing motivational messages across the hotel lobby and conference room floor. Charlotte’s leaders in media, business, public service, and education gathered May 6, 2026, to celebrate the power of women leaders during the 2026 Career Mastered Awards, led by founder and CEO, Dr. Lisa Wicker.

The annual event honored trailblazing women from across the region and nation, including acclaimed documentary producer and former CNN award-winning anchor Soledad O’Brien, who received the prestigious Living Legend Award.

Johnson C. Smith University President Dr. Valerie Kinloch was celebrated as a Master Leadership Honoree for her transformational work in higher education and her commitment to uplifting communities through education and service. There were four Master Leadership Honorees in all, including Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Estella Patterson.

Veteran journalist, author, and women’s empowerment entrepreneur Molly Grantham served as host of the event, guiding attendees through a posh midday brunch where achievement took center stage.

Fireside Chat with Soledad O’Brien

One of the highlights of the Career Mastered Brunch featured a charming fireside chat between Dr. Lisa Wicker and Soledad O’Brien. During the conversation, O’Brien reflected on her celebrated journalism career, the importance of mentorship, and the need for women to remain adaptable in an ever-changing world.

“There are a lot of people around you who are going to tell you all the things you cannot accomplish, you can’t do, you shouldn’t try,” O’Brien said. “But the world is amazing. There are so many great opportunities out there. Just go and grab them.”

Her remarks resonated deeply with the audience, many of whom represented industries where women continue to break barriers and redefine leadership.

President Kinloch Honored for Transformational Leadership

Following the fireside chat, Dr. Valerie Kinloch and four other distinguished women took center stage to receive their Master Leadership honors.

As she accepted the award, President Kinloch delivered deeply personal remarks, reflecting on the sacrifices of her parents and the community that shaped her journey.

“I would not be here if it were not for my family in Charleston, South Carolina,” Kinloch said. “My mother, who wanted to be a mathematics educator in the segregated South in the 1950s, did not have the opportunity to do so. Instead, she laid the foundation for me to become a dean and now a university president.”

Kinloch spoke about the perseverance of her father and the collective effort behind her success.

“This award is not an award for President Kinloch,” she said. “This is an award for my colleagues, for my students, and for their families at Johnson C. Smith University.”

From the podium, President Kinloch acknowledged the generations of people who nurtured her growth. Post-ceremony, she expressed gratitude for the bedrock of supporters in Charlotte and at JCSU.

“Being here in Charlotte and understanding the work that we are supposed to do in the world, but also being able to pause and honor girls and women across the globe, is very meaningful,” Kinloch said. “This is the leadership work that we do. We commit to human lives, and we hope to improve communities and human beings.”

In a special interview with Soledad O’Brien backstage, President Kinloch explored the topic of women mentors in education and philanthropy. She asked Soledad to share her advice to students at JCSU.

“Understand the world is changing very rapidly. You’re going to have to learn a lot of new skills. So, you have to be open to change all the time.”

O’Brien said to focus on constructive feedback, especially from mentors. “If [mentors] wanted to teach me, I wanted to learn,” O’Brien said. “Being open to feedback was really good for my career, because I grew much faster.”

There were moments of mutual admiration between President Kinloch and Soledad O’Brien. Each offered to help the other.

“Well, you know what?” President Kinloch asked. “You can be my Presidential Ambassador, the first Global Presidential Ambassador.”

Kinloch envisions a collaboration between Johnson C. Smith University and O’Brien’s PowHERful Foundation – which supports young women through scholarships, mentorship, and leadership development.

“Because we don’t take. We pour into,” Kinloch told O’Brien.

The Career Mastered Awards and behind-the-scenes interview served as a powerful reminder that leadership is about creating pathways and pouring into the generation of leaders.

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