Charlotte Actor Chloe Shade Awarded The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship From The American College Theatre Festival

Chloe Shade ’22, ’25 MPA has received the national Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship award from the American College Theatre Festival, a national theatre program that each year engages some 18,000 students from colleges and universities across the country. Awarded to one actor annually (with one runner up) from among eight regional Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship winners, the $2,500 national award is ACTF’s highest recognition in the acting discipline.

Shade’s award was announced on April 24 during the national festival. She concurrently received the $2,500 Jane Alexander Emerging Artist Award, conferred annually by the College of Fellows of the American Theatre to one actor chosen from the Irene Ryan national finalists. The awardee is determined by a small committee of judges who evaluate a required essay and the performances in the Irene Ryan finals.

“Your work, your voice and your artistry distinguished you in a field of exceptional talent,” wrote College of Fellows Dean David Grapes in the award notice. “Following careful review of your essay, the selection committee was unanimous in recognizing you as this year’s awardee.”

Shade graduated summa cum laude in 2022 with bachelor’s degrees in theatre and communications studies. She returned to UNC Charlotte for graduate school and earned a Master of Public Administration in 2025.

For the Irene Ryan competition, Shade performed a monologue by the character Silver in Dominque Morisseau’s “Paradise Blue” and a scene from of “Intimate Apparel,” by Lynn Nottage. Last fall, she played the lead role of Esther in the Department of Theatre’s production of “Intimate Apparel,” but for her ACTF audition, she chose a different role, the freewheeling Mayme.

“Mayme is a character I’ve always wanted to try, always found intriguing and challenging,” she said.

In the UNC Charlotte production, Mayme was played by theatre major Jordan Goddard, who served as Shade’s scene partner for the ACTF audition. As the winning scene partner, Goddard received a $1,000 scholarship from ACTF.

“Working with Jordan is a blast,” Shade said. “She’s one of those people who will keep you on your toes. Acting is about experimenting, about taking risks. When you have someone who’s willing to take those risks with you, it’s fun.”

“This achievement highlights the growing national presence of UNC Charlotte’s theatre program, as well as the talent, hard work and artistry of its students,” said Assistant Professor of Theatre Roxanne Wellington, who coached Shade and Goddard in preparation for the competition. “Chloe and Jordan’s success reflect the university’s commitment to preparing students to compete and thrive on a national stage.”

Shade is the first UNC Charlotte student to receive the national acting award, but it is not UNC Charlotte’s first national ACTF award. As an undergraduate student, Shade brought home the ACTF’s 2022 national award for stage direction.

Since earning her theatre degree, Shade has worked locally both on stage and behind the scenes. She has acted with companies such as Charlotte Conservatory Theatre, XOXO Theatre, Theatre Charlotte and Queen City New Play Initiative and has served as assistant director for productions at venues such as the Warehouse Performing Arts Center and Theatre Charlotte. Next season, she will return to Theatre Charlotte to direct Gabriel Jason Dean’s play “Terminus” in March.

She has also added producing to her resume and will launch a new venture in June called “The Apartment Series,” presenting short plays in her apartment.

“I haven’t seen a lot of ‘hole-in-the-wall’ theatre here like you do in Chicago or New York, so maybe this is something I can bring to Charlotte,” she said. See more about her work at her website.

Professor of Theatre Carlos holds a leadership position in ACTF and accompanied UNC Charlotte students to the regional festival in February.

“I am honestly bursting with excitement and pride,” said Cruz. “This is an incredible honor and recognition, and I am so proud of these students! They are truly special, and I can’t wait to see and witness their continuous growth in our field.”

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