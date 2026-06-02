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Central Piedmont Prepares For A New Fall Marketing Campaign

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You may notice some work being done across Central Piedmont’s campus. Here’s what’s going on: 

Some campus branding is being removed as Central Piedmont prepares for a new fall marketing campaign. 

What’s happening: 

  • FASTSIGNS®, Central Piedmont’s approved vendor, is removing select on-campus branding. 
  • This includes pillar wraps and branding on selected elevators. 

When: 

  • Work begins on June 9. 

What to know: 

  • Crews are coordinating with facilities teams to limit disruptions. 
  • You may see temporary changes in these areas while work is underway. 

Where: 

  • Tuesday, June 9 
    • Cato Campus: Annabelle, 1st floor 
    • Merancas Campus: Merancas TS, 1st floor 
    • Harris Campus: Harris II 
  • Wednesday, June 10 
    • Central Campus:
      • Parr Center, 1st floor 
      • Worrell, 1st floor 
      • Parking Deck P2 
      • Parking Deck P3 
      • Health Careers, 1st floor 
      • Overcash, 1st floor 
      • Levine IT, 1st floor 
      • Shaw, 1st floor 
      • Hall, 1st floor 
      • Shaw, 1st floor 
      • Zeiss, 1st floor 
      • Van Every, 1st floor 
  • Thursday, June 11 
    • Harper Campus: Harper IV, 1st floor 
  • Friday, June 12 
    • Levine Campus: 
      • Levine 3, 1st floor 
      • Levine 1, 2nd floor 

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