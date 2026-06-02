You may notice some work being done across Central Piedmont’s campus. Here’s what’s going on:

Some campus branding is being removed as Central Piedmont prepares for a new fall marketing campaign.

What’s happening:

FASTSIGNS®, Central Piedmont’s approved vendor, is removing select on-campus branding.

This includes pillar wraps and branding on selected elevators.

When:

Work begins on June 9.

What to know:

Crews are coordinating with facilities teams to limit disruptions.

You may see temporary changes in these areas while work is underway.

Where: