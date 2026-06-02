Central Piedmont Prepares For A New Fall Marketing Campaign
You may notice some work being done across Central Piedmont’s campus. Here’s what’s going on:
Some campus branding is being removed as Central Piedmont prepares for a new fall marketing campaign.
What’s happening:
- FASTSIGNS®, Central Piedmont’s approved vendor, is removing select on-campus branding.
- This includes pillar wraps and branding on selected elevators.
When:
- Work begins on June 9.
What to know:
- Crews are coordinating with facilities teams to limit disruptions.
- You may see temporary changes in these areas while work is underway.
Where:
- Tuesday, June 9
- Cato Campus: Annabelle, 1st floor
- Merancas Campus: Merancas TS, 1st floor
- Harris Campus: Harris II
- Wednesday, June 10
- Central Campus:
- Parr Center, 1st floor
- Worrell, 1st floor
- Parking Deck P2
- Parking Deck P3
- Health Careers, 1st floor
- Overcash, 1st floor
- Levine IT, 1st floor
- Shaw, 1st floor
- Hall, 1st floor
- Shaw, 1st floor
- Zeiss, 1st floor
- Van Every, 1st floor
- Central Campus:
- Thursday, June 11
- Harper Campus: Harper IV, 1st floor
- Friday, June 12
- Levine Campus:
- Levine 3, 1st floor
- Levine 1, 2nd floor
- Levine Campus: