Central Piedmont’s Cosmetic Arts Building Gets A Makeover

Join in for the grand opening of Central Piedmont’s newly renovated Cosmetic Arts Building and celebrate an exciting new chapter in hands-on career education.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 9 | 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 | 2:45 p.m. Where: Central Piedmont – Harris Campus | 3120 CPCC Harris Campus Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

Enjoy guided tours of the college’s new spaces for cosmetology, barbering and massage therapy, along with hands-on student demonstrations and refreshments.

Event highlights

2:45 p.m. Ribbon cutting ceremony

3:00 p.m. Guided tours and student demonstrations

4:00 p.m. Final facility tours depart

RSVP today. Friends and family members are welcome to attend.

In the meantime, learn more about the new facility and upcoming program offerings.

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