Charlotte All-America Scholars Seb Cave And Justin Matthews Selected By The Golf Coaches Association

Seb Cave and Justin Matthews of Charlotte Men’s Golf have been named 2025-26 Cobalt Golf All-America Scholars, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Monday (Aug. 3).

To be eligible for Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50% of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

Matthews finished tied for fifth individually at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at six under par (207) as the top finisher for Charlotte. Matthews’ season stroke average of 70.10 set a new program record, surpassing Seb Cave’s 70.67 which was set last season. Matthews also ended the season ranked 70th in the Scoreboard individual rankings ahead of Frazer Jones (145th) and Cave (153rd) while recording five top 10 finishes and shooting for par or better in 21 of his 30 rounds played.

Cave‘s best performance this season came at The Hayt where he tied for second (206, -10) in a competitive field that included three of the top six teams and six of the top 10 individual players in the country. Later that week, Cave was named the American Conference Golfer of the Week.

Both Cave and Matthews were named to the CSC Academic All-District Team and Division I PING East All-Region team last month.

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