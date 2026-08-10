Kingston University Discovers “An Out-Of-This-World Experience” At UNC Charlotte

By GIGI ROY

An out‑of‑this‑world experience,” said Miriam Noi-Tetteh, a social work student at Kingston University, describing her study abroad visit to UNC Charlotte.

From July 12-25, 12 students from Kingston University, accompanied by Senior Lecturer Sally Aucken, participated in a customized study abroad program developed through a collaboration between Charlotte Global and UNC Charlotte’s College of Health and Human Services. The cohort included nine nursing students and three social work students, all eager to learn about healthcare and social service systems in the United States while experiencing life in Charlotte.

During the two-week visit, participants gained firsthand exposure to healthcare and social work practice in the United States through visits to Atrium Health Pineville, Anuvia Mental Health Recovery Clinic, and Behavioral Health Charlotte. They attended presentations by UNC Charlotte faculty, observed classes and participated in hands-on simulations that strengthened their clinical skills and underscored the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration.

“What impressed me most was how students here are placed directly in hospital settings with an instructor guiding them every step of the way,” said Richard Chiedozie, a nursing student at Kingston University. “That mentorship gives them confidence, helps them settle in quickly and makes the hospital feel like a place where they truly belong.”

The program also emphasized the importance of self-care and maintaining a healthy work-life balance in helping professions. Beyond the classroom, students explored Charlotte through a city tour, attended a Charlotte Knights baseball game, visited Camp North End and the U.S. National Whitewater Center, toured local museums and sampled Carolina barbecue.

For the social work students, one of the most impactful experiences was a visit to Anuvia Mental Health Recovery Clinic. There, they gained insight into how social work is practiced in the United States and observed approaches that differ from those commonly used in the United Kingdom. The visit highlighted a highly interactive, relationship-centered model of care and demonstrated how therapeutic practices are integrated into social work services.

Nursing students were particularly impressed by UNC Charlotte’s Anatomage Table, which allowed them to explore life-size human anatomy in an immersive, interactive environment. For many, it was their first opportunity to use technology of this kind. Students from both disciplines also participated in joint simulations focused on communication, teamwork and collaborative decision-making, providing valuable preparation for the integrated care settings they will encounter in their future careers.

“One of the most helpful experiences was an escape‑room style exercise built around real‑world scenarios,” said Barbara Nakato Kasibante, a nursing student at Kingston University. “It pushed us to think, respond and problem‑solve in the moment.”

Throughout the program, participants compared healthcare delivery systems in the United States and the United Kingdom, exploring differences in access to care, nursing roles, healthcare financing and patient outcomes while gaining a broader perspective on global healthcare.

Judith Cornelius, interim director and professor in UNC Charlotte’s School of Nursing, said the program represents the culmination of years of planning and collaboration. Three years ago, she began working with faculty at Kingston University to develop a customized study abroad experience. The partnership took shape after Joël Gallegos, associate provost of Charlotte Global, connected her with Michelle Grainger, a senior lecturer in the School of Nursing, Allied and Public Health at Kingston University. Cornelius then worked closely with Rachel Ladenheim of Charlotte Global to design an experience that would benefit students and faculty at both institutions.

The exchange also created valuable opportunities for UNC Charlotte faculty. Brittany Hammonds, a lecturer in the UNC Charlotte School of Social Work, said international experiences help both educators and students broaden their perspectives by learning from others doing similar work in different cultural contexts.

“Experiences like this help us not get so focused on our little space of the world,” Hammonds said. “It is easy to get caught up in our day-to-day lives and think, ‘This is what we do and how we do it,’ but recognizing that there are so many other parts of the world doing the same work we are doing is important because we can always learn so much from other schools, countries and cultures.”

Participants shared that appreciation for the opportunity. Cintia Nunes de Lima, a social work student, said the experience allowed her to see “other ways of doing the same work we need to do back home.”

By the end of the program, students described their time at UNC Charlotte as “beautifully eye-opening,” “a unique opportunity,” “an amazing program we will never forget” and “an experience I would want other students to have.”

Kingston University is UNC Charlotte’s longest-standing international partner, with a relationship dating back to 1981. More than four decades later, the partnership continues to create meaningful opportunities for students, faculty and staff to learn from one another while developing a deeper understanding of global issues and professional practice.

According to Ladenheim, the success of the program underscores the lasting value of international partnerships.

“When students engage in learning across international contexts, they gain perspectives that shape their careers in lasting ways,” she said. “This program reflects Charlotte Global’s continued commitment to building meaningful international experiences for students, staff and faculty.”

Through the exchange, Kingston University students gained firsthand insight into American healthcare and social work practices, while UNC Charlotte faculty learned from the students’ perspectives and experiences in the United Kingdom. The result was a shared learning experience that broadened perspectives on both sides of the Atlantic and reinforced the value of global collaboration in preparing the next generation of healthcare and social service professionals.

Written by: Gigi Roy, University Communications intern

Photos by: Amy Hart