Central Piedmont Students Prepare For New Semester With “August Saturday”
Central Piedmont is offering August Saturday support hours to help students prepare for the upcoming semester. Visit a participating campus to get assistance with advising, financial aid, registration, technology support and more.
The details:
- When: Saturday, Aug. 15
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Multiple Central Piedmont campuses
Location: Parr Building and Central High
Available services:
- Advising
- Navigator support at the Parr Welcome Desk (Parr 0010)
- Student Success support available online
- Financial Aid
- Business Office support for parking decals at the Parr Welcome Desk
- ITS Help Desk on the Parr Building ground floor near the Welcome Desk
- Campus Store, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Cato I Building
Available services:
- Advising
- Navigator support in the Atrium
- Financial Aid
- Business Office support available online through a designated staff member
- ITS Help Desk in the lobby
Location: Levine I Building
Available services:
- Advising
- Navigator support in the lobby
- Financial Aid
- Business Office support available online through a designated staff member
- ITS Help Desk in the lobby
- Campus Store on the second floor, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Harris I Building
Available services:
- Advising
- Navigator support in the lobby
- Financial Aid
- Business Office support available online through a designated staff member
- ITS Help Desk in the lobby
Location: Harper IV Building
Available services:
- Advising
- Navigator support at the second-floor Admissions Desk
- Financial Aid
- Business Office support available online through a designated staff member
- ITS Help Desk on the second floor
Location: Claytor Building
Available services:
- Advising
- Navigator support in the lobby
- Financial Aid
- Business Office support available online through a designated staff member
- ITS Help Desk in the lobby