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Central Piedmont Students Prepare For New Semester With “August Saturday”

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Central Piedmont is offering August Saturday support hours to help students prepare for the upcoming semester. Visit a participating campus to get assistance with advising, financial aid, registration, technology support and more. 

The details: 

  • When: Saturday, Aug. 15 
  • Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
  • Where: Multiple Central Piedmont campuses 

Central Campus 

Location: Parr Building and Central High 

Available services: 

  • Advising 
  • Navigator support at the Parr Welcome Desk (Parr 0010) 
  • Student Success support available online 
  • Financial Aid 
  • Business Office support for parking decals at the Parr Welcome Desk 
  • ITS Help Desk on the Parr Building ground floor near the Welcome Desk 
  • Campus Store, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Cato Campus 

Location: Cato I Building 

Available services: 

  • Advising 
  • Navigator support in the Atrium 
  • Financial Aid 
  • Business Office support available online through a designated staff member 
  • ITS Help Desk in the lobby 

Levine Campus 

Location: Levine I Building 

Available services: 

  • Advising 
  • Navigator support in the lobby 
  • Financial Aid 
  • Business Office support available online through a designated staff member 
  • ITS Help Desk in the lobby 
  • Campus Store on the second floor, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Harris Campus 

Location: Harris I Building 

Available services: 

  • Advising 
  • Navigator support in the lobby 
  • Financial Aid 
  • Business Office support available online through a designated staff member 
  • ITS Help Desk in the lobby 

Harper Campus 

Location: Harper IV Building 

Available services: 

  • Advising 
  • Navigator support at the second-floor Admissions Desk 
  • Financial Aid 
  • Business Office support available online through a designated staff member 
  • ITS Help Desk on the second floor 

Merancas Campus 

Location: Claytor Building 

Available services: 

  • Advising 
  • Navigator support in the lobby 
  • Financial Aid 
  • Business Office support available online through a designated staff member 
  • ITS Help Desk in the lobby 

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