Central Piedmont Students Prepare For New Semester With “August Saturday”

Central Piedmont is offering August Saturday support hours to help students prepare for the upcoming semester. Visit a participating campus to get assistance with advising, financial aid, registration, technology support and more.

The details:

When: Saturday, Aug. 15

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Multiple Central Piedmont campuses

Central Campus

Location: Parr Building and Central High

Available services:

Advising

Navigator support at the Parr Welcome Desk (Parr 0010)

Student Success support available online

Financial Aid

Business Office support for parking decals at the Parr Welcome Desk

ITS Help Desk on the Parr Building ground floor near the Welcome Desk

Campus Store, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cato Campus

Location: Cato I Building

Available services:

Advising

Navigator support in the Atrium

Financial Aid

Business Office support available online through a designated staff member

ITS Help Desk in the lobby

Levine Campus

Location: Levine I Building

Available services:

Advising

Navigator support in the lobby

Financial Aid

Business Office support available online through a designated staff member

ITS Help Desk in the lobby

Campus Store on the second floor, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harris Campus

Location: Harris I Building

Available services:

Advising

Navigator support in the lobby

Financial Aid

Business Office support available online through a designated staff member

ITS Help Desk in the lobby

Harper Campus

Location: Harper IV Building

Available services:

Advising

Navigator support at the second-floor Admissions Desk

Financial Aid

Business Office support available online through a designated staff member

ITS Help Desk on the second floor

Merancas Campus

Location: Claytor Building

Available services:

Advising

Navigator support in the lobby

Financial Aid

Business Office support available online through a designated staff member

ITS Help Desk in the lobby

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