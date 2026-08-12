Central Piedmont Students Get Guaranteed Admission At UNC Asheville

Earning a bachelor’s degree just became more accessible for Central Piedmont Community College students. Central Piedmont and UNC Asheville have announced a new guaranteed admission partnership that streamlines the transfer process and creates a clear, confident pathway from an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree.

The new Bulldog Promise Program guarantees admission for eligible Central Piedmont students who complete an associate degree and fulfill program requirements.

Through the partnership, students can begin building connections with UNC Asheville long before they transfer, gaining access to:

Transfer information and planning resources

Admissions communications

Orientation opportunities

Academic advising

Financial aid guidance and support before transferring

The partnership is designed to reduce uncertainty, make the transfer process more predictable and achievable, and simplify the transition for a wide range of students, including first-generation college students, adult learners and others pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

“At Central Piedmont, we are committed to helping students achieve their educational and career goals while minimizing barriers along the way,” said Dr. Heather Hill, provost and chief academic officer at Central Piedmont. “Students are more likely to achieve their educational goals when they can clearly see the path ahead. The Bulldog Promise Program removes uncertainty from the transfer process and provides the guidance, support and assurance students need to move confidently from Central Piedmont to UNC Asheville on their journey to a bachelor’s degree.”

“UNC Asheville is proud to partner with Central Piedmont Community College to make the path to a bachelor’s degree as clear and attainable as possible,” said Kimberly van Noort, chancellor of UNC Asheville. “The Bulldog Promise Program reflects our shared commitment to student success — giving transfer students the personalized support they need well before they ever set foot on our campus. By building on the strong foundation students gain at Central Piedmont, this partnership helps them save both time and money on their way to a bachelor’s degree, positioning them to land the job of their dreams upon graduation. We want every Central Piedmont student to know we are fully committed to their success from day one.”

The agreement marks Central Piedmont’s 20th guaranteed admission partnership and expands the college’s growing network of transfer opportunities with four-year institutions. Central Piedmont currently maintains partnerships with more than 40 colleges and universities through statewide transfer agreements, guaranteed admission programs, honors agreements and other transfer opportunities.

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