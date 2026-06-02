JCSU’s Intense Hurdler Princewell Martin Selected Second Team All-American

Princewell Martin was named Second Team All-American at the 2026 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track Championship. Martin finished in 15th place in the men’s 400m hurdles with a time of 52.80. Martin finished in 5th place in his heat.

The Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) Track and Field program is highly respected, particularly as a dominant historically Black college and university (HBCU) program. Competing in the NCAA Division II and the CIAA, the Golden Bulls have a rich history of producing conference champions, All-Americans, and world-class Olympians.

Program Highlights

World-Class Talent: The program has produced multiple Olympians. Most notably, alumna Danielle Williams—a two-time World Champion in the 100m hurdles—hails from JCSU. [1]

Consistent Competitiveness: Both the men’s and women’s teams frequently feature in the NCAA Division II All-Region selections and regularly send athletes to the NCAA National Championships. [1, 2, 3]

HBCU & Conference Power: JCSU consistently battles for team titles and podium finishes at both the CIAA Championships and prestigious national invitationals like the Penn Relays. [1, 2]

For the most up-to-date schedule, rosters, and recent meet results, check out the JCSU Men’s Track and Field page.

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