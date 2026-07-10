North Carolina Recognizes The Importance Of UNC Charlotte In Driving Economic Growth Across The State

Governor Josh Stein has signed North Carolina’s 2026-27 state budget into law, making significant investments in the University of North Carolina System and in UNC Charlotte.

“We appreciate the members of the North Carolina General Assembly, the UNC Board of Governors and Gov. Stein for recognizing the important role UNC Charlotte plays in the future of our state,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “These investments strengthen our ability to support our employees, serve our students and continue driving opportunity and economic growth across North Carolina.”

Highlights for UNC Charlotte

Employee Compensation

The budget provides:

A 3% salary increase for most UNC System employees.

A 13% salary increase for sworn law enforcement officers.

A one-time bonus of $1,750 for employees earning $65,000 or less.

A one-time bonus of $1,000 for employees earning more than $65,000.

Note: Implementation of salary actions is subject to guidance from the UNC System Office. It is anticipated the bonuses will be paid around Oct. 15, 2026. Human Resources will share more information with employees as it becomes available.

Supporting Student and Enrollment Growth

The budget includes approximately $24 million in recurring funds and $8.5 million in non-recurring funds for enrollment growth and data science/battery research, helping the University continue meeting the needs of a growing student population while strengthening key academic and research initiatives.

Improving Campus Facilities

The state budget provides continued support for major campus renovation projects, including:

$12.6 million for Smith Hall

$4.5 million for Colvard Hall

Supporting Charlotte Athletics

Changes to the state’s sports wagering distribution will increase funding this fiscal year for Charlotte Athletics to $3 million. Beginning in FY2028, Charlotte Athletics will receive $5.8 million under the revised distribution formula.

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