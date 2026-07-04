Charlotte Athletics’ Popular Summer Niner Nights Enter A New Era

Charlotte Athletics will host its first Niner Nights of the summer with appearances by Director of Athletics Kevin White along with head coaches Tim Albin and Wes Miller, Wednesday, July 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Clutch Kitchen and Pour House in Uptown Charlotte. Niner fans will have the opportunity to hear first hand from some of the top leaders at Charlotte as the department moves into an exciting new era of college athletics.

The free premium event has a capacity of 200 people with Shareholder’s Society, 49er Club members, and Charlotte’s Stock Is Rising fanshare holders receiving early access to RSVP. Initial invitations will begin going out via email the last week of June with access for general Charlotte alumni and fans opening in early July.

Join the Charlotte’s Stock Is Rising fanshare campaign HERE to gain early access to Niner Nights and to be part of the momentum driving Charlotte Athletics forward. Fanshares are available for $100, giving supporters everywhere the chance to claim their symbolic share, own a piece of history, and invest in the rise of Charlotte Athletics.

Clutch Kitchen and Pour House is located at 601 S Cedar St., directly north and within walking distance of Bank of America Stadium, which is also hosting the 2026 MLS All-Star game Wednesday, July 29.

Niner Nights attendees and Charlotte fans can also score discounted tickets in an exclusive Charlotte fan section to the 2026 MLS All-Star game HERE.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game will bring one of North America’s premier soccer events to Charlotte when Major League Soccer’s top players face the best of Mexico’s LIGA MX. The event marks the first time Charlotte has hosted the league’s showcase match and serves as another milestone in the city’s emergence as a major soccer destination. Beyond the game itself, MLS All-Star Week will feature a full slate of events, including the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, MLS NEXT All-Star Game, fan festivals, community programming, and entertainment activities throughout the Queen City.