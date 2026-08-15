Move-In-Day For New And Incoming Students At JCSU

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) held its fall move-in day for new and incoming students on Friday, August 14, 2026. Campus staff, student leaders, and alumni volunteers assisted incoming Golden Bulls with unpacking and settling into residence halls.

Important Next Steps & Deadlines

Financial Clearance: Students must ensure their student finance balance is paid or covered by a payment plan.

Course Adjustment Deadline: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 5:00 PM is the final day to add or drop courses and finalize financial aid paperwork via Self-Service.

Contact Support: Reach out to the Student Accounts Office at studentaccounts@jcsu.edu or call (704) 378-1145 for account questions. You can view official updates on the Johnson C. Smith University site.

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