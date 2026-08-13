Charlotte Emerges As National Leader For Next-Generation Power Systems With School Of Energy

By Christy Jackson

UNC Charlotte has established a School of Energy , the University’s latest major step in becoming a national leader for grid modernization, energy research and workforce development.

Housed in the William States Lee College of Engineering, the school will be the first in the nation to focus solely on the interdisciplinary challenges created by the race to modernize and expand our nation’s electrical infrastructure.

The School of Energy builds directly on the selection of UNC Charlotte in July to lead the NSF Grid Modernization Engine in the Carolinas , supported by a National Science Foundation investment of up to $160 million over 10 years.

“Establishing the School of Energy is the next deliberate step in UNC Charlotte’s larger energy strategy,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Our strength as an R1 research university, the momentum of the Carolinas Grid Engine and our location in one of the nation’s leading energy hubs give us an extraordinary foundation to build upon. Together, we are strengthening Charlotte’s ability to move energy technologies from research to use while preparing the people who will design, build and operate the nation’s next-generation power systems.”

Meeting industry demands

The school’s curriculum will address critical industry needs in areas such as grid automation, transmission-line design and energy-component manufacturing. These specialized skills are critical to helping the nation satisfy the surging electricity demand caused by AI data centers, advanced manufacturing and overall electrification of the economy.

The engineering-based school will create a centralized home for developing new academic programs focused on topics ranging from grid modernization to policy and regulation. The school’s leadership will engage faculty across the University to build these new programs.

Initial offerings include:

B.S. in Electromechanical Engineering Technology

B.S. in Mechanical Engineering Technology

M.S. in Applied Energy and Electromechanical Engineering

“Creating a School of Energy within the college is a game-changer, it allows us to break down academic silos and unite our brightest minds across disciplines with more intentionality, connecting faculty research expertise with academic programs and hands-on learning opportunities,” said Rob Keynton, dean of the W.S. Lee College of Engineering. “This structure will empower our students to cross traditional boundaries and lead the charge in revolutionizing a rapidly evolving energy industry.”

The school’s academic reach extends across the University.

“Building on the University’s expertise in engineering, the School of Energy brings together perspectives from across disciplines to explore energy challenges in their full complexity,” said Provost Jennifer Troyer. “Connecting engineering with fields such as economics, public policy and artificial intelligence will strengthen both the education we provide and the solutions we pursue.”

The University’s Energy Production and Infrastructure Center, or EPIC, will anchor the school and serve as its interdisciplinary research arm. Founded in 2008 on a model of university-industry partnership, EPIC has helped establish UNC Charlotte as a nationally recognized center for applied energy research.

Robert Cox , executive director of EPIC and the Duke Energy Distinguished Scholar in Power Engineering Systems, has been named the school’s founding director.

“America’s energy system is facing pressures we have not seen in decades,” said Cox. “An analysis of utility forecasts by Grid Strategies projects that U.S. peak electricity demand could grow by as much as 166 gigawatts by 2030, the equivalent of adding 15 New York Cities to the grid. At the same time, more than a quarter of the nation’s transformers are already operating beyond their expected service life. Combined with increasingly severe weather and supply chain constraints, these challenges demand new ideas and a workforce prepared to put them into practice.”

Silicon Valley of grid modernization

The School of Energy will help prepare the interdisciplinary talent needed to meet those challenges and advance energy innovation, according to Cox.

“Our ambition is for Charlotte and the Carolinas to become the Silicon Valley of grid modernization,” he said. “We have the research expertise, industry partnerships and workforce pipeline to attract new technologies, companies and investment to this region. The School of Energy will help us build on those strengths and establish UNC Charlotte as the place the energy sector looks to for talent, innovation and solutions.”

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