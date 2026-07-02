Student Massage Clinic Is Back At Central Piedmont

The Central Piedmont student clinic gives massage therapy students real-world, hands-on experience under the supervision of licensed faculty. Guests receive a professional, full-body massage while supporting student learning.

When: Tuesday, July 21–Wednesday, Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., Monday–Friday

Where: Central Campus, Leon Levine Health Sciences Center, Room 301

The details

Sessions focus on:

Client interview techniques

Physical assessment

Treatment timing

Proper clinical documentation

Massages are full body

Guests are asked to undress to their comfort level

Appointments are required

Technique spotlight

Swedish massage Uses firm but gentle pressure Helps promote relaxation Eases muscle tension and stress Features smooth, gliding strokes for overall calm

Deep tissue feature Targets chronic muscle tension below the surface Uses slow strokes and direct pressure Applies friction across the muscle grain



By the numbers

Cost: $25

Length: 60-minute massage

How to book

Schedule an appointment at: www.vagaro.com/centralpiedmontcommunitycollegemassagetherapy

The bottom line

The student massage clinic at Central Piedmont offers an affordable way to relax while helping students build essential clinical skills on Central Campus.

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