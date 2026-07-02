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Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Student Massage Clinic Is Back At Central Piedmont

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The Central Piedmont student clinic gives massage therapy students real-world, hands-on experience under the supervision of licensed faculty. Guests receive a professional, full-body massage while supporting student learning. 

  • When: Tuesday, July 21–Wednesday, Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., Monday–Friday 
  • Where: Central Campus, Leon Levine Health Sciences Center, Room 301 

The details 

  • Sessions focus on:  
  • Client interview techniques 
  • Physical assessment 
  • Treatment timing 
  • Proper clinical documentation 
  • Massages are full body 
  • Guests are asked to undress to their comfort level 
  • Appointments are required 

Technique spotlight 

  • Swedish massage  
    • Uses firm but gentle pressure 
    • Helps promote relaxation 
    • Eases muscle tension and stress 
    • Features smooth, gliding strokes for overall calm 
  • Deep tissue feature  
    • Targets chronic muscle tension below the surface 
    • Uses slow strokes and direct pressure 
    • Applies friction across the muscle grain 

By the numbers 

  • Cost: $25 
  • Length: 60-minute massage 

How to book 

The bottom line 

  • The student massage clinic at Central Piedmont offers an affordable way to relax while helping students build essential clinical skills on Central Campus. 

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