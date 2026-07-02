Student Massage Clinic Is Back At Central Piedmont
The Central Piedmont student clinic gives massage therapy students real-world, hands-on experience under the supervision of licensed faculty. Guests receive a professional, full-body massage while supporting student learning.
- When: Tuesday, July 21–Wednesday, Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., Monday–Friday
- Where: Central Campus, Leon Levine Health Sciences Center, Room 301
The details
- Sessions focus on:
- Client interview techniques
- Physical assessment
- Treatment timing
- Proper clinical documentation
- Massages are full body
- Guests are asked to undress to their comfort level
- Appointments are required
Technique spotlight
- Swedish massage
- Uses firm but gentle pressure
- Helps promote relaxation
- Eases muscle tension and stress
- Features smooth, gliding strokes for overall calm
- Deep tissue feature
- Targets chronic muscle tension below the surface
- Uses slow strokes and direct pressure
- Applies friction across the muscle grain
By the numbers
- Cost: $25
- Length: 60-minute massage
How to book
- Schedule an appointment at: www.vagaro.com/centralpiedmontcommunitycollegemassagetherapy
The bottom line
- The student massage clinic at Central Piedmont offers an affordable way to relax while helping students build essential clinical skills on Central Campus.