Charlotte Ranks #17 Out Of 500 Public Colleges And Universities In The USA For Best Value

UNC Charlotte is ranked #17 nationally, out of 500 public colleges and universities in the United States, as Best Value Public Universities by SmartAsset America. Charlotte ranks #1 among North Carolina universities that fall into the Top 50—which includes Appalachian State #25 and East Carolina #39.

A university degree is one of the biggest investments many Americans will make, and public institutions are often perceived as the most affordable path toward a higher education. But sticker price alone does not determine value. Outcomes can vary widely by school, meaning some public universities may offer stronger returns for students seeking manageable costs and solid career prospects.

SmartAsset evaluated more than 500 public colleges and universities in the United States to identify the best values. Schools with an average cost of attendance — including tuition, books, fees and living expenses — below the median for similar institutions were assigned composite scores based on graduation rates and median earnings 10 years after first enrollment. The 50 highest-scoring schools were named America’s best-value public universities.

SmartAsset is an online destination for consumer-focused financial information and advice, offering educational content and personalized calculators and tools. The company also operates SmartAsset Advisor Marketing Platform (AMP), a national marketplace connecting consumers to vetted fiduciary financial advisors.

SmartAsset is the nation’s largest marketplace connecting consumers to financial advisors.

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