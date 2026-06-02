Share Your Summer Recipe For Charlotte’s Digital Community Cookbook

In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, UNC Charlotte is celebrating the flavors that bring Niner Nation together by creating a digital community cookbook.

What is your go-to summer dish? Is it a refreshing salad, a crowd-pleasing entrée or a nostalgic dessert?

Share your recipe and the story behind it to be included in UNC Charlotte’s digital community cookbook coming out in July.

The deadline to submit recipes is Monday, June 8.

Submit Summer Recipes