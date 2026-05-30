South Charlotte Ballet Company Performs The Wizard Of Oz At Central Piedmont’s Parr Center May 30

Parr Center, Theater

Bring the whole family for this fun-filled reimaging of the timeless classic, The Wizard of Oz.

Follow Dorothy on her whirlwind adventure from Kansas to Oz and back again in about 90 minutes.

Audience members are invited and encouraged to stick around after the show to visit with the ballet company dancers and take pictures.

SHOW TIMES

30 May 2026

1 p.m.

30 May 2026

4 p.m.

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