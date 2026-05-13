Rue Thi Is Leaving A Legacy At Charlotte With Designs On Giving Back To Her Community

By AUSHJA COTTEN, communications intern

Long after Rue Thi graduates from UNC Charlotte, her work will still be present for the campus community to enjoy. In the food court of Upper Prospector, she created two large murals through an internship with Auxiliary Services: “Niners in Transit,” located near the lounge area, and “Niner Nation,” located near the Halal Shack.

“It was such an amazing opportunity for me to walk into Prospector and see my work being up there and just knowing that I created that,” Thi said in a recent interview.

For Thi, who will receive a B.F.A. in Graphic Design on May 8, UNC Charlotte was an obvious choice.

“UNC Charlotte has always been on my list because I am from Charlotte, and some of my family members are also UNC Charlotte alumni. So for me, I felt like it was just a natural transition to go to UNC Charlotte, and on top of that, I heard that it has a really good graphic design program.”

She mentioned that being close to her family and the diversity amongst students have been among her favorite aspects of attending the university. Experiences like the year-long internship with Auxiliary Services and her coursework have shaped her passion for graphic design.

In a recent interview, Thi acknowledged courses within the program that impacted her understanding of becoming a designer. “I think what really stood out to me was last semester, when I took Professor Dave [Brodeur’s] print production class. And the reason why this moment stood out to me a lot was it gave me, sort of like a reality check of what graphic design is, and it kind of flipped my world view of what it is, because I initially went into graphic design thinking that design is purely about aesthetics,” Thi explained.

For final thesis projects, students are required to design a campaign surrounding an issue that they care about and/or a product they create.

Rue’s project,” SaOiCon,” which means “eat, my child” in the Montagnard language, focuses on how food, nutrition and culture can fill generational gaps within her Southeast Asian community. Inspired by her Montagnard roots, Thi recognizes how her community expresses love and carries culture through shared meals which have been passed through generations impacted by “displacement and change.” Thi explained her family is from the highlands of Vietnam, but migrated to Charlotte where they currently reside.

“I wanted there to be that connection again, where enjoying your cultural food shouldn’t be something you put off. It’s something that should be enjoyed together.”

“SaOiCon” consists of a social media campaign, meal kit, and a mobile app designed to preserve traditions, provide nutritional education and strengthen family connections. The social media campaign is used to “raise awareness within the community, highlighting family members and parents whose voices need to be heard,” she said.

The meal kit is designed to represent the traditional wear of the community, incorporating cultural details such as a mix of yellow, red, and green. It also features a logo of an elephant, which highlights courage, resilience and love within the community.

The mobile app is the central part of “SaOiCon,” as it ties all aspects of the project together. It provides access to nutritional information, ingredients and additional resources.

“I want my attendees to feel hungry when they look at my project,” Thi said. “I want them to feel a part of the food culture we have. I want them to feel warm and to feel like they have reached a place where they can feel at home. It’s like coming home from a really long, exhausting day and you get to sit at the dining table with your family and share laughs and conversations.”

As graduation approaches, Thi is exploring new opportunities for her career as well as staying connected with her community locally. She plans to continue to reside in Charlotte, but is open to roles allowing her to expand her design career professionally.

“I’ve been freelancing a lot, and so I think that’s something that I want to continue to pursue. Maybe five to 10 years down the road, I would love to be in a leadership position where I’m managing other creatives, giving them opportunities to work in a real life setting, like I’ve been given the opportunity. So basically, wanting to give back to my community eventually.”

Photos by Toby Schuetze and Katherine Pacheco.

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