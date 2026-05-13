Director Of Athletics Kevin White Acknowledges Sarah Stagaard’s Positive Influence On Charlotte Women’s Lacrosse

Director of Athletics Kevin White announced a leadership change in the Charlotte Women’s Lacrosse program Monday. A national search for a new head coach is currently underway.

“We have high expectations for every athletic program at Charlotte, and while leadership transitions are never easy, they are sometimes necessary to ensure the long-term growth and success of a program,” said White. “We are appreciative of the commitment, professionalism, and foundation that has been established over the past two seasons, and we are especially grateful to Interim Head Coach Sarah Stagaard for her leadership and service to the program. We wish her nothing but success moving forward.”

“Women’s Lacrosse is an important part of our department’s future, and our goal is to build a program that consistently competes for American Conference championships and NCAA Tournament opportunities,” White continued. “We remain committed to investing in the resources, support, and student-athlete experience necessary for sustained success. With the growth of the sport nationally and in our region, passionate fan support from Niner Nation, and a university that continues to rise, I am confident the future of Charlotte Women’s Lacrosse is bright.”

The Niners finished the 2026 season with a 6-9 record overall, including a 1-5 mark in the American Conference. Stagaard was named interim head coach in June 2025 following the departure of Clare Short.

Charlotte officially announced women’s lacrosse as its 19th varsity sport in May 2022 and played its inaugural season in 2025.

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