Queens University’s Men’s and Women’s Team Championship Performance of the Year

Men’s Basketball at ASUN Championship; NCAA Tournament

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics is set to announce its annual department award winners across its multiple social media channels during the summer months, honoring the accomplishments of its student-athletes during the 2025-26 season.

The department awards will be released every Tuesday and Thursday. Today, the department is announcing the Team Championship Performance of the Year.

Men’s and Women’s Team Championship Performance of the Year

Men’s Basketball at ASUN Championship; NCAA Tournament

Making its first-ever Atlantic Sun Championship appearance, No. 3 Queens University of Charlotte captured the program’s first ASUN Tournament title with a thrilling 98-93 overtime victory over top-seeded Central Arkansas at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The championship secured the Royals’ first NCAA Tournament berth in program history. Senior Chris Ashby , named to the ASUN All-Tournament Team, matched his career high with 34 points and tied the ASUN Tournament single-game record with 10 three-pointers to lead Queens. Freshman Jordan Watford added 19 points and six assists, while ASUN Tournament MVP Nasir Mann contributed 14 points and nine rebounds.

After overcoming an early eight-point deficit and a four-point halftime deficit, Queens traded blows with Central Arkansas throughout the second half. The Bears erased an eight-point deficit late behind a remarkable 20 consecutive points from ASUN Player of the Year Camren Hunter, forcing overtime. The Royals responded with a 7-0 run to open the extra period and sealed the historic win by converting five of their final six free throws. Queens also controlled the boards 45-35, turning 16 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points while knocking down 16 three-pointers in the championship victory that sent the Royals to their first NCAA Tournament.



Women’s Triathlon at Regionals; NCAA Championship

No. 4 Queens University of Charlotte women’s triathlon claimed its fourth consecutive NCAA Division I East Region Championship, defeating No. 1 Arizona State and No. 3 San Francisco at Lake Norman. Beth Cook led the Royals with an individual title, while Laura Marioni and Livia Wespe finished seventh and eighth, respectively, helping secure the team victory. The win marked Queens’ first East Region Qualifier championship under Director of Triathlon Miles Fowler and the program’s first victory over Arizona State since 2016.

The Royals carried that momentum into the NCAA Division I National Championship, finishing fourth in the nation with 821 points behind Arizona, Arizona State, and TCU. Cook once again paced Queens with a third-place finish, earning CTCA All-America First Team honors for the third consecutive season and leading the Royals to another top-four national finish.

SOCIAL MEDIA

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