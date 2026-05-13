Central Piedmont Paralegal Program Is Approved By The American Bar Association And Prepares Graduates For Immediate Success

Students at Central Piedmont can study in an American Bar Association-approved paralegal program, a distinction held by only a select number of programs in North Carolina. The program meets the highest standards in legal education and is designed to prepare graduates for immediate success.

Why it matters

Accreditation signals quality to employers and provides a competitive edge in Charlotte’s legal market.

Graduates leave career-ready with both credentials and confidence.

What sets the program apart

Learn from practicing legal professionals, including experienced attorneys and industry experts.

Complete a degree in as little as two years, with faster options available for diploma tracks.

Certified by the North Carolina State Bar, making graduates eligible to sit for the NC Certified Paralegal exam.

Gain a unique advantage in Charlotte’s competitive legal environment.

Skills students build

Legal research and writing.

Litigation support and law office management.

Hands-on, practical skills used daily in law firms and legal departments.

The bottom line

Central Piedmont’s paralegal program combines accredited quality with real-world training to help students succeed from day one.

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