Central Piedmont Paralegal Program Is Approved By The American Bar Association And Prepares Graduates For Immediate Success
Students at Central Piedmont can study in an American Bar Association-approved paralegal program, a distinction held by only a select number of programs in North Carolina. The program meets the highest standards in legal education and is designed to prepare graduates for immediate success.
Why it matters
- Accreditation signals quality to employers and provides a competitive edge in Charlotte’s legal market.
- Graduates leave career-ready with both credentials and confidence.
What sets the program apart
- Learn from practicing legal professionals, including experienced attorneys and industry experts.
- Complete a degree in as little as two years, with faster options available for diploma tracks.
- Certified by the North Carolina State Bar, making graduates eligible to sit for the NC Certified Paralegal exam.
- Gain a unique advantage in Charlotte’s competitive legal environment.
Skills students build
- Legal research and writing.
- Litigation support and law office management.
- Hands-on, practical skills used daily in law firms and legal departments.
The bottom line
- Central Piedmont’s paralegal program combines accredited quality with real-world training to help students succeed from day one.