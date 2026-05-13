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Central Piedmont Research Team Launches Satellite In Aerospace Competition

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A Central Piedmont student research team returned to a statewide aerospace competition this spring and sent its work more than 50,000 feet above North Carolina. 

The big picture 

  • An interdisciplinary team of eight students competed in the North Carolina High-Altitude Balloon Competition after nearly a decade away from the event. 
  • The launch showcased hands-on STEM learning and real-world research experience. 

By the numbers 

  • More than 450 combined student work hours over five months 
  • About 53,000 feet reached during flight 
  • Two student-designed experiments conducted in near-space conditions 

What happened 

  • Led by faculty Nick Davros, Amber Griffin and Garrett Nelson, the CPC3 Stratopack undergraduate research team designed, built and launched a cube satellite about the size of a Rubik’s Cube. 
  • The balloon carried cameras, microcontrollers and tracking systems along with student experiments focused on:
    • Cold-welding 
    • Tensile strength, which measures how much stress a material can withstand before breaking 
  • After a successful test launch at Central Campus, the team competed on Thursday, Mar. 27 and Friday, Mar. 28 at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory. 

The recovery 

  • Students tracked the balloon in real time after launch. 
  • The flight ended unexpectedly near a rural property in Rockwell, North Carolina. 
  • With permission from the homeowners, the team recovered the equipment near a donkey pen, highlighting the unpredictable nature of real-world research. 

What’s next 

  • The competition continues with the Post Launch Assessment Review, the final phase that evaluates:
    • Design reviews 
    • Flight readiness checks 
    • Team documentation 
    • Outreach efforts 
  • The team has already supported campus engagement through STEM Day and will continue outreach through spring 2026. 

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