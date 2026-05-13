Central Piedmont Research Team Launches Satellite In Aerospace Competition

A Central Piedmont student research team returned to a statewide aerospace competition this spring and sent its work more than 50,000 feet above North Carolina.

The big picture

An interdisciplinary team of eight students competed in the North Carolina High-Altitude Balloon Competition after nearly a decade away from the event.

The launch showcased hands-on STEM learning and real-world research experience.

By the numbers

More than 450 combined student work hours over five months

About 53,000 feet reached during flight

Two student-designed experiments conducted in near-space conditions

What happened

Led by faculty Nick Davros , Amber Griffin and Garrett Nelson, the CPC3 Stratopack undergraduate research team designed, built and launched a cube satellite about the size of a Rubik’s Cube.

and Garrett Nelson, the CPC3 Stratopack undergraduate research team designed, built and launched a cube satellite about the size of a Rubik’s Cube. The balloon carried cameras, microcontrollers and tracking systems along with student experiments focused on: Cold-welding Tensile strength, which measures how much stress a material can withstand before breaking

After a successful test launch at Central Campus, the team competed on Thursday, Mar. 27 and Friday, Mar. 28 at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.

The recovery

Students tracked the balloon in real time after launch.

The flight ended unexpectedly near a rural property in Rockwell, North Carolina.

With permission from the homeowners, the team recovered the equipment near a donkey pen, highlighting the unpredictable nature of real-world research.

What’s next

The competition continues with the Post Launch Assessment Review, the final phase that evaluates: Design reviews Flight readiness checks Team documentation Outreach efforts

The team has already supported campus engagement through STEM Day and will continue outreach through spring 2026.

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