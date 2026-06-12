Amy Hale’s “Holding a Bright Untroubled Sky: Visioning a Better World Through Magic” At Charlotte

On view Aug. 10 – Sept. 18, Lower and Upper Galleries

Reception: Aug. 27, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Holding a Bright Untroubled Sky: Visioning a Better World Through Magic comprises fourteen diverse, international artists and collectives. The exhibition is designed to ignite the senses and to inspire us to cultivate our own imaginative capacity through game play, interactive digital stations, performance, immersive installations and thought-provoking paintings and works on paper.

Curated by writer and folklorist Dr. Amy Hale, this exhibition asks us not to be afraid to dream as we are invited to consider a new way of seeing and engaging with each other. The first step toward a beautiful new world lies within each of us, and the artists in this exhibition want to help plant those first seeds through inspiring joy, connection and wonder, helping us all to become visionary co-creators of our shared future.

Exhibiting artists include John Abell, Alice Bucknell, CROSSLUCID, Angela Fraleigh, Heather Freeman, Edgar Fabian Frias, Hilma’s Ghost, Loni Johnson, Alessandro Keegan, Anna Kenar, Tai Shani, Mark Titchner, Suzanne Triester, and Erik Waterkotte.

The Rowe Arts Building houses three primary exhibition spaces: the Rowe Lower Gallery, Upper Gallery and Side Gallery. Each year, exhibitions feature the work of regional, national and international visiting artists, as well as work by students, alumni and faculty from the Department of Art & Art History. The galleries offer a flexible space where viewers can experience unconventional methods of display and installation and exhibitions that support the diverse curriculum in the Department of Art & Art History.

Rowe Galleries are open Monday-Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the academic year. Visitor parking is available in the East Deck 1.

The galleries are currently closed until August 10.

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