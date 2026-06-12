Charlotte’s Fierce Motivating Women’s Tennis Coach, Anthony Davison, Is Coach Of The Year

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced Tuesday that Charlotte Women’s Tennis coach Anthony Davison was named the Carolina Region ITA/Dunlop Coach of the Year after leading the program to new heights this season.

It’s the second time in the last three years that he has earned the award, joining his 2024 nod.

Under Davison‘s leadership, Charlotte won its first NCAA Tournament match in program history, a 4-0 sweep of in-state Elon, as part of a 23-5 overall mark and the highest single-season win percentage (.821) in program history.

It marked the second NCAA Tournament appearance of Davison’s tenure and just the second in program history.

“This award belongs to everyone who touched our program, especially our incredible Associate Head Coach Jan Griga , who has had such a major role in our team’s success,” Davison said. “Thank you to the support of our administration – Kevin and Scott; Lauren, our graduate assistant; Trevor, our strength coach; Jordan, our trainer; Mark in academics, sport psychology, nutrition, the media team, but most importantly, thank you to the players who believed in our process and committed every day.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my fellow coaches for this award. I truly believe the Carolina Region is the elite region in college tennis, so to win this award is very special and means a lot.”

The standout season included a 17-match winning streak, clinched with a sweep of Tulane in the American Conference Championship quarterfinals. It’s the longest such streak in athletic department history, beating out 16-game winning streaks by the 2024 softball team and 1974-75 men’s basketball, respectively.

It helped the 49ers to No. 26 in the ITA Team Rankings at one point, also a high-water mark for the program.

In Davison’s eight seasons, he has compiled a sterling 157-53 record, including an 89-7 mark at home, improved by the team’s 11-0 mark in the latest campaign.

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