Queens University Applauds The Class Of 2026 In Commencement Ceremony

Family and friends filled Queens University of Charlotte’s Curry Arena on May 9 for the university’s 167th commencement ceremony, celebrating the Class of 2026. This year, 495 students – 304 undergraduates and 191 graduate students – proudly received their diplomas, marking the culmination of their academic journeys and the exciting launch into their next adventures as Queens alumni.

International graduate student and rugby athlete, Tertius Dietrechsen ’24, ’26, provided the invocation and offered words of encouragement to his classmates. “Graduates, we have learned the value of resilience and the power to tell a story, but let us never forget the human story behind each graduate,” he said. “As we transition from the halls of Queens to the competitive arenas of business, arts, science, and global industry, may we carry the motto of this university with us, ‘Not to be served, but to serve.’”

Next, Acting President Jesse Cureton ’02 encouraged students to be resilient and embrace unforeseen opportunities. “Lean into the unpredictable. As you head into the next stage of your life, don’t just look for the ‘safe’ path. Look for the path that challenges you. Embrace those challenges head-on,” said Cureton. “You are the living legacy of Queens University of Charlotte, and you are taking that legacy into a world that desperately needs leaders who aren’t afraid to face change head-on.”

Senior Class President Emmanuel Omari ’26 took to the podium to introduce the distinguished keynote speaker, Shelly Cayette-Weston, who serves as president of business operations for Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE). “As someone whose journey was shaped by the generosity and belief of others, I’m especially honored to introduce a leader who has built her career on lifting others and strengthening the community she serves,” he said.

Taking the stage, Cayette-Weston spoke about her journey to leading a successful NBA franchise and shared lessons learned along the way. She challenged students to live without self-imposed limits and to have a mindset that embraces unexpected change. “There is no plan you can script today that will go seamless,” she said. “But with every challenge, I encourage each of you to see it with a different lens. See it as a vision of opportunity.”

Lauryn Futrell ’26, student body president, reflected on her time on campus living by the Queens motto. “‘Not to be served, but to serve,’ is something we have truly embodied,” she said. “Through our clubs, organizations, and the classroom, we’ve created a campus culture rooted in connection, diversity, and purpose. For many of us, this truly became a home away from home.”

Brandon Perry, chair of Queens’ board of trustees, also addressed the crowd. “The world needs leaders who choose understanding over assumption, collaboration over division, and purpose over convenience,” he said. “As you leave Queens for your next chapter, carry forward the knowledge you’ve gained, but also the character, empathy, and wisdom this university has helped cultivate within you. We are proud of you. We believe in you, and we can’t wait to see the impact that you have.”

President Cureton then bestowed the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards to international student Emmanuel Omari ’26 and alumna and community philanthropist, Sally Gambrell Bridgford. Since 1948, the awards have been presented annually to an undergraduate student and one to a community member or friend of the university, honoring their excellence of character and humanitarian service.

Next, Sarah Fatherly, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs, presented the Hunter-Hamilton Love of Teaching Award to Shawn Bowers Buxton, ’01,’04, associate professor of creative writing and the director of general education.

“For always challenging while remaining kind and supportive, for drawing out the best from your students and teaching from the heart, and for being an inspirational role model, we name you, Shawn Bowers Buxton, recipient of the 2026 Hunter-Hamilton Love of Teaching Award,” Fatherly announced to resounding applause.

Fatherly also recognized a beloved and accomplished Queens faculty member, Michele Shaul, Ph.D., who passed away in the fall of 2025. Shaul was a Hunter-Hamilton Love of Teaching Award recipient in 2016. She was the director of the Center for Latino Studies and chair of the department of world languages, both of which are testaments to her love and commitment to Queens. At the ceremony, she was posthumously named professor emerita.

After degrees were conferred, Adrian Bird, Ph.D., university chaplain, provided a benediction to the Class of 2026 before they departed. “As you soak in the magnificence of this milestone here today, and as you embark on the new horizons that lie ahead, may you find a light that will guide you,” he said. “Walk from this place in dignity and strength, and above all, stand tall in character and integrity, so that you may do justice and love mercy this day and forevermore.”

MORE >>>