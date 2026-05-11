Charlotte Sports Analytics Students Open Professional Aspirations With NHL Internships

In the world of professional sports, analytics continue to play a growing role in almost every aspect of decision-making. Sports analytics students at UNC Charlotte got a closer look this semester through an internship with an NHL team.

This unique opportunity was born from connections Professor Michael Schuckers built while working in hockey analytics for more than a decade.

“As we’re building the sports analytics major, we are trying to reach out to our connections and make more of these opportunities for students,” he said.

Representatives for the NHL team asked that the team not be named, but that does not change the significance of the opportunity. After a rigorous selection process, three students were chosen for the project focused on decisions around trading and acquiring players.

“It is a fabulous opportunity to work with real data and work on real problems, and I think the students have been very motivated,” Schuckers said.

The students met virtually with team representatives every two weeks to discuss their work and Schuckers mentored them through the entire process.

“This project, and working with Professor Schuckers, in general, have opened my aspirations to potentially working within sports analytics as a profession,” said graduate student Elliott Kervin.

While the number crunching plays an important role in analytics, Schuckers noted that students are seeing that how you communicate with leaders is just as vital.

“Most of the decision makers in hockey and a lot of other sports don’t necessarily have a strong analytics background, so you really have to tailor your communications,” he said.

More information about UNC Charlotte’s sports analytics program is available on the University’s website.

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