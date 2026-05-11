Charlotte’s 2026 Spring Commencement Delivers Over 5,780 Degrees And Certificates

More than 5,780 degrees and certificates — at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate levels — were conferred during UNC Charlotte’s 2026 Spring Commencement ceremonies held in Dale F. Halton Arena May 7-9.

Degrees conferred by colleges

1,015 bachelor’s degrees from the Belk College of Business

90 bachelor’s degrees from the Cato College of Education

167 bachelor’s degrees from the College of Arts + Architecture

572 bachelor’s degrees from the College of Computing and Informatics

506 bachelor’s degrees from the College of Health and Human Services

1,081 bachelor’s degrees from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences

286 bachelor’s degrees from the Klein College of Science

405 bachelor’s degrees from the William States Lee College of Engineering

The Graduate School

143 doctoral degrees

1,225 master’s degrees

291 graduate certificates

MORE >>>