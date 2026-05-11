Charlotte’s 2026 Spring Commencement Delivers Over 5,780 Degrees And Certificates
More than 5,780 degrees and certificates — at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate levels — were conferred during UNC Charlotte’s 2026 Spring Commencement ceremonies held in Dale F. Halton Arena May 7-9.
Degrees conferred by colleges
- 1,015 bachelor’s degrees from the Belk College of Business
- 90 bachelor’s degrees from the Cato College of Education
- 167 bachelor’s degrees from the College of Arts + Architecture
- 572 bachelor’s degrees from the College of Computing and Informatics
- 506 bachelor’s degrees from the College of Health and Human Services
- 1,081 bachelor’s degrees from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences
- 286 bachelor’s degrees from the Klein College of Science
- 405 bachelor’s degrees from the William States Lee College of Engineering
The Graduate School
- 143 doctoral degrees
- 1,225 master’s degrees
- 291 graduate certificates