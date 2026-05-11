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Charlotte’s 2026 Spring Commencement Delivers Over 5,780 Degrees And Certificates

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More than 5,780 degrees and certificates — at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate levels — were conferred during UNC Charlotte’s 2026 Spring Commencement ceremonies held in Dale F. Halton Arena May 7-9.

Degrees conferred by colleges

  • 1,015 bachelor’s degrees from the Belk College of Business
  • 90 bachelor’s degrees from the Cato College of Education
  • 167 bachelor’s degrees from the College of Arts + Architecture
  • 572 bachelor’s degrees from the College of Computing and Informatics
  • 506 bachelor’s degrees from the College of Health and Human Services
  • 1,081 bachelor’s degrees from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences
  • 286 bachelor’s degrees from the Klein College of Science
  • 405 bachelor’s degrees from the William States Lee College of Engineering

The Graduate School

  • 143 doctoral degrees
  • 1,225 master’s degrees
  • 291 graduate certificates

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