Queens University’s 2026 Rexy Awards Ceremony Showcases A Thriving Student Tradition

The 2026 Rexy Awards, held in late April at Queens University of Charlotte, celebrated student excellence in academics, athletics, and leadership. This annual red-carpet tradition honors “Royals” who demonstrate outstanding service, community impact, and dedication, showcasing a vibrant student life tradition.

Key Details regarding the 2026 Rexy Awards:

Event Focus: The ceremony highlights academic achievements, student organization involvement, and athletic accomplishments.

Event Date: The 2026 show was heavily promoted with a red-carpet event starting at 6:30 PM.

Significance: It serves as a culmination of the academic year, celebrating the “Royals” community and the university’s “not to be served, but to serve” motto.

Award Categories: Awards are given for various achievements, including specific departmental honors, such as the Everett Library Award.

Atmosphere: The event is marked by a formal, celebratory atmosphere featuring student performers. [

The Rexy Awards highlight the university’s commitment to cultivating well-rounded student leaders, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to the campus and Charlotte community.