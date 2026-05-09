JCSU President Valerie Kinloch’s Bold Vision Of A New Era of Excellence Is Coming To Pass

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) is currently experiencing a “New Era of Excellence” under President Valerie Kinloch, characterized by over $80 million raised through the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, campus infrastructure improvements, and a strategic focus on student-centered success and sustainability. This era emphasizes a, “Better Together” approach, strengthening community, alumni engagement, and enhancing the student experience in preparation for 2026 and beyond.

Key elements of JCSU’s “New Era of Excellence” as of mid-2026:

Infrastructure Improvements: A new Grand Entrance was unveiled in April 2026 during Founders Week.

Financial & Academic Growth: President Kinloch has spearheaded significant fundraising, including $80M for institutional improvements. The university recently celebrated the expansion of the College of Business and Professional Studies.

Academic Excellence: In Spring 2026, the Honors Convocation recognized 105 Fall 2025 and 69 Spring 2026 Presidential Scholars for their 4.0 GPAs.

Philanthropy and Leadership: The 2026 Arch of Triumph Gala raised over $420,000 for student scholarships, celebrating alumni and philanthropy.

Community and Innovation: The university is fostering an environment focused on “Black excellence” and “innovation and entrepreneurship on a global scale”.

The “New Era of Excellence” is a transformative vision championed by President Kinloch. Launched officially during her 2024 inauguration, this initiative aims to elevate the institution into a top-tier, career-focused HBCU and the “crown jewel of (Charlotte) the Queen City.”

Core Pillars of the New Era

President Kinloch has outlined several strategic priorities to drive this transformation:

Student-Centered Innovation: Prioritizing student needs by expanding academic programs in high-demand fields like data analytics, pre-health, and retail.

Community Partnership: Deepening engagement with Charlotte’s Historic West End to ensure JCSU acts as an anchor for local development and advocacy.

Philanthropic Growth: Securing significant funding, including an $80 million allocation from the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative and a $25 million gift from The Duke Endowment to support scholarships and infrastructure.

Campus Revitalization: Visible symbols of this era include the New Grand Entrance, unveiled in April 2026, which serves as a “front door” to the university’s future.

Key Recent Milestones

Founders Week 2026: Celebrated the 159-year legacy of JCSU with the theme “It Always Seems Impossible Until It’s Done,” featuring the ribbon-cutting of the new campus entrance.

Fundraising Success: The 2026 Arch of Triumph Gala raised over $420,000 for student scholarships, underscoring the community’s commitment to this new vision.

Global Engagement: A renewed focus on providing students with global partnerships and internships to prepare them for leadership in a 21st-century workforce.

This “New Era” is characterized by bold leadership, coalition-building, and a renewed focus on academic excellence to ensure the university’s long-term sustainability.