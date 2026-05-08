Charlotte Honors College Celebrates Distinction With The 2026 All‑Honors Graduation And Awards Ceremony

UNC Charlotte’s Honors College hosted its 2026 All‑Honors Graduation and Awards Ceremony on Monday, April 27, bringing together students, families, faculty, staff and campus leaders to celebrate academic excellence and community achievement.

“Each year, our honors students demonstrate what academic excellence and engaged citizenship look like at UNC Charlotte,” said Malin Pereira, dean of the Honors College. “This year’s graduates and award recipients exemplify the curiosity, leadership and commitment to service that define our Honors College. We are immensely proud of their achievements and the impact they will continue to make at Charlotte and beyond.”

Record Year for Nationally Competitive Awards

UNC Charlotte marked a standout year for nationally competitive scholarships, reporting a 66% increase in applicants requiring campus endorsement and celebrating several historic firsts. The University produced its first Marshall finalist, senior Annabelle Hill, and its fifth Goldwater Scholar, junior Arnav Sareen.

Students also earned recognition from other top national programs, including the Truman, Gilman, Boren and Fulbright awards.

The Honors College presented the Faculty Recommender Award to Michael Lizotte, special assistant to the associate vice chancellor for sustainability, for his exceptional support of student applicants.

Honors College Scholarship Recipients

Al Maisto Honors College Scholarships were awarded to Alaija Alexander, Bronwen Bates and Kevin Nanney in recognition of their academic achievement, citizenship and service to their honors programs and the Honors College.

Delbridge E. Narron Scholarships and Travel Awards were presented to Heather Anderson, Ronald Bautista Moreno and Charlotte Crees. The award recognizes students in the University Honors Program or disciplinary honors programs who demonstrate strong character through community service and a commitment to learning with an open mind. It also supports international travel for the recipient, should they study abroad.

Honors College Study Abroad Scholarships were awarded to Lauren Alexander-Raynor, Kean Dao, Shea Olson, Shradha Rout and Nick Vuchev.

Together, these awards reflect the generosity of donors who believe in the impact of honors education.

Alumni Merit Scholars and Program Graduates

The UNC Charlotte Alumni Association Merit Scholarships, which honor students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and community engagement, were presented to 10 students. Preference is given to applicants who are in good standing in their honors program. Established in 1978, the scholarship program is supported in part by initiatives such as the North Carolina Collegiate License Plate Program. This year’s recipients are: Adda Fisher, Kylie Greenelsh, Saanvi Kundu, Kenna Lawing, Ennifer Moyei, Mo Pirela, Reina Rached, Agnes Rodts, Mason Wood and Alissa Young

Graduates from merit scholar programs and scholarships—including the Martin Scholars, Albert Scholars, Johnson Scholars and Freeman Scholars—were also recognized during the celebration, as well as all students graduating with honors from any of the 30 honors programs on campus.

About the Honors College

The Honors College is home to nearly 1,000 high‑achieving students across 30 interdisciplinary and discipline‑based honors programs. Guided by the motto “Curiosity, Community, City,” the college blends academic inquiry with strong ties to Charlotte and the community, both on and off campus. It supports students through major merit‑based scholarships, competitive fellowships advising and a collaborative network of staff, faculty fellows and program directors who help sustain a vibrant, research‑focused honors experience.

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