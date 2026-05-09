Charlotte Belk College Of Business Inaugurates The North Carolina Economic Impact Center

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte is launching the North Carolina Economic Impact Center, a new initiative designed to provide timely, data-driven analysis on the issues shaping the state and region’s economy, workforce and communities.

Housed within the Belk College of Business, the center will serve as a trusted resource for industry leaders and community stakeholders seeking clear, actionable insights on economic trends, regional growth and business conditions across North Carolina.

At a time when the state is experiencing rapid population growth, industry expansion and shifting workforce demands, the center will focus on translating complex data into practical intelligence that supports informed decision-making at every level. The center builds on the more than four decades of success of the North Carolina Economic Forecast.

What NCEIC will do:

Perform economic impact studies for businesses, government, trade associations and other stakeholders.

Host the North Carolina Economic Forecast and other public events focused on the state’s economy and economic growth.

and other public events focused on the state’s economy and economic growth. Deliver nonpartisan, research-driven economic analysis and insights on industry and workforce trends to inform policy and business strategy.

Strengthen collaboration across academia, industry and government by providing accessible, data-driven insights.

“The faculty experts within the Belk College of Business are ready to help translate knowledge into action, providing the insight and analysis needed by business, industry and government leaders in Charlotte and across the state of North Carolina,” said Richard Buttimer, dean of the Belk College of Business.

The North Carolina Economic Impact Center further extends UNC Charlotte’s position as an R1 research institution and its longstanding commitment to applied, place-based work that directly benefits the region it serves.

By connecting academic expertise with real-world challenges, the center will help ensure that North Carolina’s growth is not only strong, but strategic.

“With Charlotte as one of the fastest-growing economic hubs in the country, the University is uniquely positioned to lead this work, providing insight at the intersection of business, policy and community impact,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber.

The North Carolina Economic Impact Center will share more information about partnerships and future reporting in the coming months.

MORE >>>