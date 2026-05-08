Charlotte Normies Awards Ceremony Recognizes Athletic And Academic Excellence

The stock is rising for UNC Charlotte athletics. A year that included a new basketball head coach, a new athletic director and breaking ground on the expansion of Jerry Richardson Stadium was capped with athletic and academic excellence from our spring student-athletes.

Student athletes celebrated at Normies

Charlotte 49er student-athletes, coaches and staff all gathered for the annual Normies awards ceremony, Thursday, April 30, in the Popp Martin Student Union, to recognize the best performers and moments from the past year.

Justin Matthews , senior men’s golfer, was named Male Athlete of the Year.

, senior men’s golfer, was named Male Athlete of the Year. Pinky Chaisilprungruang , sophomore women’s golfer, won Female Athlete of the Year.

, sophomore women’s golfer, won Female Athlete of the Year. Bronson Long, redshirt senior football player, and Sarah Pullium, redshirt‑senior women’s track and field athlete won the Hugh McEniry Award and Bonnie Cone Award respectively, which are given to the male and female student‑athletes with the highest GPAs over two semesters..

Graham Gutknecht, senior pole vaulter, received the Provost’s Student Athlete Academic Achievement Award, honoring the individual who best exemplifies scholarship, athleticism and community pride.

Zak Freeland, junior distance runner, won Play of the Year for running the first sub‑4:00 mile in school history.

Women’s track and field earned Team Moment of the Year for winning back‑to‑back conference titles last May.

See the full list of award recipients on the Charlotte 49ers website.