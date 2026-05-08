JCSU Board Of Trustees Continues Its Excellence In Leadership With James Ely Appointment

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER BRAYBOY

After 17 years of distinguished service on the Board of Trustees—and four years as Chairperson— Steven L. Boyd ’79 is passing the torch to Chair-Elect James Ely ’88. This change reflects a strong and unified continuation of leadership on Johnson C. Smith University’s Board of Trustees, especially in our University’s New Era of Excellence.

The Board announced additional leadership appointments. Board member and alumnus Greg Bryant ’89 has been elected Vice Chair, while current Board Secretary Christy Bryant ’74 has been re-elected to continue in her role. Notably, all newly elected officers of the Board are proud alumni of Johnson C. Smith University, which reflects a deep and personal commitment to the institution’s mission-vision and transformative future.

Reflecting on more than five decades of connection and service, Boyd shared:

“My journey with Johnson C. Smith University began 51 years ago when I made the ‘sight unseen’ decision to enroll.”

That decision would shape a lifelong commitment to the University.

“Since then, JCSU has been a constant in my life—from graduating as an honors student in 1979, serving as the 2008 commencement speaker, to joining the Board of Trustees in 2009, serving as interim president in the summer of 2023, and chairing the Board from 2022 to 2026.”

Boyd’s tenure reflects a commitment to JCSU and to student success in particular and university advancement in general. In turn, JCSU has benefitted from Boyd’s institutional knowledge, corporate experience, and laser-focused leadership.

“It truly has been a journey. The majority of my adult life has been dedicated to this institution’s growth and success.”

His service—as alumnus, trustee, interim president, and Board chair—has helped guide JCSU through important moments and positioned the institution for continued growth.

“I attribute my personal and professional development to God’s grace, my mother’s love, and the social and educational foundation I received at Johnson C. Smith University.”

As Chair-Elect Ely prepares to assume leadership, the Board remains focused on advancing the University’s strategic priorities, strengthening its fiduciary responsibility, and ensuring that Johnson C. Smith University continues to thrive as a cornerstone of opportunity and excellence.

According to President Valerie Kinloch ’96, “JCSU continues its forward momentum. Our New Era of Excellence is marked by bold leadership, innovation, strong academic programs, alumni and community engagement, and a promising future. I thank Chair Steven Boyd for his dedicated leadership to JCSU and I welcome Chair-elect James Ely, Vice Chair-elect Greg Bryant, and Secretary Christy Bryant to their Board leadership roles.”

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