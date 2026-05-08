Only Outstanding Student Leaders Qualify To Be Bell Ringers For Charlotte’s 2026 Spring Commencement

By WYATT CROSHER, assistant director of communications for student affairs

Kaitlin Klotz, Chase Minor, Kierra Andrews, Patrick Bonna and Shailesh Kumar were chosen as the bell ringers for UNC Charlotte’s 2026 Spring Commencement, which takes place May 7-9.

The bell ringer performs the longstanding tradition of ringing the Charlotte “victory bell,” which was gifted to founding educator Bonnie Cone in 1961 when Charlotte College moved from its original site at Central High School to the current University City location. Students chosen as bell ringers are outstanding student leaders who have demonstrated exemplary 49er spirit within organizations, volunteerism and/or service to others.

Kaitlin Klotz ’16, ’18 M.S. — 11 a.m., Thursday, May 7

Kaitlin Klotz is graduating with a Ph.D. in biology with a molecular, cellular and developmental concentration from the Klein College of Science.

While in the doctoral program, Klotz has served as a Graduate Life Fellow and grad student mentor for undergraduate students on campus. She also was heavily involved in Graduate and Professional Student Government, first as chief of staff, then as president for the 2024-25 academic year. Klotz’s efforts were rewarded with a Chancellor’s Awards at last year’s University Honors and Awards ceremony.

This will be Klotz’s third degree from Charlotte; she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology in 2016 and a master’s degree in bioinformatics in 2018, and she wrote in her bell ringer application about how significant it would be to end her lengthy tenure at the University with the tradition.

“It would be a tremendous honor to serve as the doctoral hooding ceremony bell ringer,” Klotz said. “My time as a doctoral student has been defined not only by scientific discovery, but also by service, mentorship and a commitment to strengthening the graduate student community in the place that has been my home for more than a decade.”

Chase Minor — 10 a.m., Friday, May 8

Chase Minor is graduating from the College of Health and Human Services with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

During her time at Charlotte, Minor spent four years as a member of the Pride of Niner Nation marching band, including two years as a section leader in 2024 and 2025. Minor also spent three years as athletic band manager and completed 450 hours as a social work practicum student at the Southminster retirement community.

In Minor’s application, she focused on how transformative her experiences were within both the marching band and social work, and how much she has developed as a person while at Charlotte.

“I have grown incredibly, learning how to meet people where they are, extend gratitude, provide constructive feedback and build rapport with [band] members,” Minor said. “UNC Charlotte has made me an incredible leader, and I owe this University everything I am for the foundation they built upon during my education.”

Kierra Andrews — 3 p.m., Friday, May 8

Kierra Andrews is graduating from both the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences and Belk College of Business with bachelor’s degrees in political science and business administration.

On campus, Andrews has made a large impact within Housing and Residence Life, starting as a housing ambassador in 2023. She has worked as a resident advisor since August 2024 and as a housing ambassador team lead this past summer. She was a STARS mentor for Leadership and Community Engagement’s Leadership Fellows, vice president of intellectual development for Alpha Chi Omega and a member of last year’s Homecoming Niner 9.

Andrews’ application described “starting her own Niner legacy,” which included her brother arriving on campus while she was a senior. She also emphasized how much pride she has for the University and what exactly that means to her.

“As a student at UNC Charlotte, I have given my all to exude Niner Pride in all that I put my mind to,” Andrews said. “Niner Pride is more than wearing Green on Wednesdays — it’s about showing up with purpose for myself, my campus and my community.”

Patrick Bonna — 10 a.m., Saturday, May 9

Patrick Bonna is graduating from the Belk College of Business with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

He was heavily involved within fraternity and sorority life, becoming president of Gamma Iota Sigma in January 2024 and vice president of the Zeta Delta chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. in May 2025. Bonna was also vice president of the University’s National Pan-Hellenic Council and was president of recruiting and outreach for the Black Law Society student organization.

Bonna’s application highlighted how much his campus involvement helped turn his ambition into true leadership, and that becoming a bell ringer would be a symbol for how much progress he has made while at Charlotte.

“UNC Charlotte represents a place of tremendous personal and leadership growth in my life,” Bonna said. “Being selected as a bell ringer would represent the journey from a student searching for direction to a leader committed to giving back to the Niner community that helped shape me.”

Shailesh Kumar — 3 p.m., Saturday, May 9

Shailesh Kumar is graduating with a master of science in computer science from the College of Computing and Informatics.

His work on campus has featured important efforts that were both hands on and behind the scenes. Kumar was a graduate life ambassador for the Center for Graduate Life and Learning and a Niner Aux Guide for Auxiliary Services, earning a Legacy Award last spring for his efforts on the latter. Along with that, Kumar joined CGLL as a Global Niner and restructured the Graduate Life Ambassador program, growing it to over 100+ ambassadors in the 2025-26 academic year.

Outside of academics, a highlight of Kumar’s time at Charlotte came when his paneer butter masala was selected for Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber’s shared table holiday dinner. Kumar said this event brought culture and community together in a way that exemplified what it means to be a Niner.

“When I look back at my life in Charlotte, I just love this family,” Kumar said. “From doubting myself to making lifetime connections, this family has seen me grow. I love every single person I met on this campus.”

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