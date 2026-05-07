Queens University And Elon University Merger Moving Ahead With Student Focus

As Queens University and Elon University progress in their merger, shared values are taking root through impactful, student-focused initiatives.

Beginning this fall, Queens will align its undergraduate academic calendar with Elon’s. The most notable change will be the reintroduction of Winter Term at Queens, a short, intensive session in January that allows undergraduate students to focus on a single course or study abroad experience while achieving an additional four credit hours every year.

“J-Term gave Queens students something rare — three weeks each January alongside our closest friends to discover who we were through service, career exploration, and international travel,” said Queens alumna Staci McBride ’92. “We forged lifelong memories while living our motto, ‘Not to be served, but to serve.’ I am thrilled that this transformative tradition will now be part of the student experience again, and I can’t wait to see the lasting bonds and impact it will have on their lives.”

A highlight for many students is the intentional opportunity to study abroad in January. Both institutions have thriving study abroad programs, from Elon’s nationally ranked participation rate to Queens’ John Belk International Program (JBIP).

“J-Term gives students the opportunity to engage deeply in a single course, often in a global context, and to complement their learning in ways that are not possible during a traditional semester,” said Nick Gozik, dean of global education at Elon. “Expanding this approach to Queens creates a meaningful opportunity as the two institutions come together.”

For LMA Alexander, executive director of the Pulliam Center for International Education at Queens, this new term brings fresh possibilities for JBIP. “The John Belk International Program is a cornerstone of the Queens undergraduate experience,” she said. “Queens has a long tradition of dynamic, multi-disciplinary faculty-led programs, and the addition of J-term will create new opportunities for innovative programming in collaboration with our Elon colleagues.”

In another integration move designed to expand opportunity for students, the two institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalize a priority-admission pathway for Queens undergraduates to Elon’s School of Law. Both teams are actively working to share more details with students in the coming weeks.

Evidenced through the service and experiential learning emphasized on both campuses, Queens and Elon share a commitment to civic engagement. This core belief will come to life through the Deliberative Citizenship Network (DCN), which recently invited both schools to join its inaugural cohort.

“The DCN highlights some norms or expectations that surround effective dialogues,” said Naeemah Clark, associate provost for academic inclusive excellence at Elon. “Active listening, empathic and ethical discourse, and evidence-based argumentation are essential elements that are at the heart of a liberal arts education.”

Margaret Commins, chair of the political science, international studies and sociology department, shared, “We’re excited about the opportunity to work with a national cohort to learn best practices for integrating deliberation into the curriculum and co-curriculum, and for working with our Elon colleagues to develop creative campus and cross-campus programming in this area.”

The DCN program will bring together two faculty members, one staff member, and 10 students from each participating school. The program will teach best practices and innovative ideas that can be woven into and beyond the classroom. “Students who can demonstrate these skills will be better learners and leaders in their post-graduation lives,” Clark added.

The DCN participants won’t be the only ones working together this summer. With an expected June vote on the merger by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, many administrative departments at Queens are preparing to integrate effective July 1, 2026, officially becoming employees of Elon.

The first phase of integration brings new employee benefits — along with understandable questions from staff. To help ease the transition, Jeff Stein and Pamela Davies, co-chairs of the integration team, are holding coffee chats — open hours where any Queens employee can sign up to learn more about the process and ask their questions. The plan is to extend these coffee chats to Elon employees as well.

“Mergers are hard work. Yet it’s been exciting to see how collaborations across Queens and Elon have already produced new opportunities and pathways for students — an early signal of what becomes possible when we work together to build what students need next.” shared Stein.

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