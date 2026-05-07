Charlotte Golf Coach Ryan Cabbage Named American Coach Of The Year — Again

Coming off winning the American Conference Championship, Charlotte Men’s Golf had five players named to the 2026 American All-Conference Team in Daniel Boone, Jr. , Seb Cave , Chase Cline , Frazer Jones , and Justin Matthews . This is the first time since 2006 that Charlotte has had five players make an all-conference postseason team, a year in which the Niners finished in third place at the NCAA National Championship.

After leading Charlotte to an 100-33-5 record and the 19th ranked team in the nation heading into the NCAA Regionals, Ryan Cabbage has been named the American Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season, and his fourth total during his tenure with the Niners.

“Any coaches award that I receive is simply a byproduct of the quality players and people that we have in our program,” said Cabbage. “It may be considered a coaches award, but it’s a team effort, and I will always consider it to be a team award that I’m very grateful for.”

Justin Matthews is the highest ranked individual player (#74) for Charlotte after recording four top-10 finishes this season including two top five, most recently tying for third at the American Conference Championship (204, -12). Matthews shot par or better in 18 of his 27 rounds played. During the summer and fall, Matthews competed in the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open and was named to the Canadian National Team.

Chase Cline paced Charlotte to the American Conference Championship tying for first place individually (202, -14) ultimately losing in a playoff. In his first tournament as a 49er, Cline was a co-champion at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate by shooting seven under par and tying a then program record of 64 in the first round. Daniel Boone, Jr. then broke that record in the final round of the American Championship with an historic score of 62, finishing with 10 birdies and zero bogeys. His tied for seventh individual finish automatically clinched a spot on the all-conference team.

Frazer Jones and Seb Cave both turned in stellar seasons for the Niners after qualifying for The Open Championship as amateurs. Jones finished the year with three top 10’s highlighted by a second place individual finish at the Bryan Bros Collegiate (202, -11). Cave was named the American Golfer of the Week after taking second place at The Hayt in a field that featured six of the top 10 individual players in the country.

“I’m just so super excited for these five guys on the tremendous honor of being named to the all-conference team,” said Cabbage. “It is phenomenal and I think it speaks to the work that they’ve done all year and the season that we’ve had up to this point. We’ve got more work to do, but we will certainly celebrate this as we’re working toward our upcoming NCAA Regional.”

Charlotte will find out where they are headed for NCAA Regionals (May 18-20) on Wednesday at 2:00 on the Golf Channel. This year’s six regional sites are:

Athens, Georgia – University of Georgia Golf Course

Bermuda Run, North Carolina – Bermuda Run Country Club

Bryan, Texas – Traditions Club

Columbus, Ohio – OSU Golf Club

Corvallis, Oregon – Trysting Tree Golf Club

Marana, Arizona – The Gallery Golf Club

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