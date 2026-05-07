National Council of Teachers of English Recognize Central Piedmont’s Award-Winning Magazine “The Hammer”

The Hammer, the English department’s award-winning magazine at Central Piedmont, showcases student voices through fiction, poetry and visual art. The 10th issue follows the magazine’s national recognition from the National Council of Teachers of English.

What they’re saying

From the issue’s preface: “The Hammer will always be students’ outlet for expression… It’s time for another exciting issue of The Hammer. An award- winning variety of stories, poetry and visual art awaits you.”

The big picture

What it is: The 10th issue of The Hammer, produced by Central Piedmont students

What’s inside: Powerful stories, emotional poetry and visceral art

Powerful stories, emotional poetry and visceral art Recognition: Winner of NCTE’s REALM 2025 award

Release: April 2026

Who’s behind it

Editor-in-chief Nathan Nicolau encourages faculty and students to read the issue and celebrate the talent being produced at Central Piedmont.

The 10th issue of The Hammer marks a major milestone for Central Piedmont’s student writers and artists and highlights creativity recognized at the national level.

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