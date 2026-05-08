Charlotte Athletics Has Created A Foundation To Compete And Win At The Highest Levels With Fanshare

THE RIGHT LEADERSHIP. THE RIGHT MOMENT.

Charlotte Athletics is entering a moment of acceleration. With new Athletic Director Kevin White providing a vision and momentum, the programs are positioned to grow, compete, and win at the highest level. Proven leadership, elite coaching, and a clear strategy have laid a strong foundation, now the trajectory is unmistakably upward.

BUILT TO GROW: INVESTING IN WHAT’S NEXT

Success in today’s college athletics landscape requires more than belief, it requires investment. Competing in the American Conference demands the ability to attract difference-makers, develop talent, and sustain excellence across seasons. When the coaches have the resources they need, winning culture follows.

THE GROWTH OPPORTUNITY.

Charlotte has the facilities. It has the city. It has the leadership.

What drives the next level of growth is the financial commitment that allows Charlotte to compete for elite talent. This is a direct investment in the student-athletes who will represent Charlotte Green and Niner Gold and elevate the programs. Thanks to loyal supporters, Charlotte momentum is already building.

THE NEW REALITY OF COLLEGE ATHLETICS.

On-field success is fueled by off-field support. Your investment helps deliver:

Recruitment Advantage – Compete for elite high school prospects and impact transfers

Competitive Depth – Build rosters capable of enduring the American Conference grind

Winning Championships – Provide the resources necessary to compete for titles and sustain success

Charlotte stock is moving up and leadership is ready to take Charlotte Athletics higher.

WHAT YOU GET

As part of this campaign, every gift of $100 or more will receive a Fanshare of Charlotte 49ers Athletics. This commemorative certificate represents your investment in the spirit, tradition, and continued success of Charlotte Athletics. Beyond the pride of ownership, your Fanshare unlocks a new level of connection to Charlotte teams, including:

Access to the exclusive Charlotte’s Stock is Rising fan store

Invitation to a private event this fall

Entry into drawings for special ticket upgrades throughout football and basketball seasons

Voting rights on game uniform decisions for select games

While it carries no financial value, it stands as a lasting testament to your belief in Charlotte student-athletes and the Charlotte momentum.

Fanshares #1 and #49—representing the legacy and identity of Charlotte Athletics—have been reserved and will be auctioned at a later date.

BUY IN. BUILD THE FUTURE.

The foundation can be strengthen for sustained success in 2026 and beyond. Each $100 Fanshare represents belief in where Charlotte Athletics is headed.

All who are interested in giving via DAF, stock, or have questions about supporting the fund, please contact giving@charlotte.edu or view the FAQ.

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