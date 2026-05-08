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Central Piedmont Summer Art Camps Give Young Students Opportunities To Connect On A College Campus

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Central Piedmont is offering new summer art camps designed for students who want to explore creativity, build skills and have hands-on fun in a college setting. These camps are designed for students in grades 8-12. 

What’s new this summer 

  • Art masters in the making: Exploring legendary artists 
    • Dates: Monday–Thursday, July 6–9, 2026 
    • Time: 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. 
    • Location: Central Campus 
    • Focus: Students explore the lives and styles of Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí and Georgia O’Keeffe. 
    • Why it matters: Daily themed projects help campers build creative confidence, experiment with new techniques and express personal stories through original artwork. 
  • Imagination in motion: The science of art 
    • Dates: Monday–Thursday, July 13–16, 2026 
    • Time: 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. 
    • Location: Central Campus 
    • Focus: Creativity meets science through hands-on art experiments such as marbling, slime-making and edible design. 
    • Why it matters: Campers learn how materials, motion and color work together while engaging curiosity and imagination.

These camps give students a chance to learn, create and connect on a college campus while discovering new ways to think about art. 

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