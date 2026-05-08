Central Piedmont Summer Art Camps Give Young Students Opportunities To Connect On A College Campus
Central Piedmont is offering new summer art camps designed for students who want to explore creativity, build skills and have hands-on fun in a college setting. These camps are designed for students in grades 8-12.
What’s new this summer
- Art masters in the making: Exploring legendary artists
- Dates: Monday–Thursday, July 6–9, 2026
- Time: 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
- Location: Central Campus
- Focus: Students explore the lives and styles of Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí and Georgia O’Keeffe.
- Why it matters: Daily themed projects help campers build creative confidence, experiment with new techniques and express personal stories through original artwork.
- Imagination in motion: The science of art
- Dates: Monday–Thursday, July 13–16, 2026
- Time: 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
- Location: Central Campus
- Focus: Creativity meets science through hands-on art experiments such as marbling, slime-making and edible design.
- Why it matters: Campers learn how materials, motion and color work together while engaging curiosity and imagination.
These camps give students a chance to learn, create and connect on a college campus while discovering new ways to think about art.