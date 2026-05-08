Earth Month Engages Charlotte In Meaningful Learning And Collaboration

April marked another impactful Earth Month at UNC Charlotte, as students, faculty and staff participated in a full slate of programs focused on environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Student Garden Day brought out 56 volunteers, and Campus Beautification Day engaged 58 volunteers who removed 1,550 pounds of trash and planted 35 trees across campus. The University’s Earth Day Festival hosted 46 organizations, including campus groups, community partners and regional sustainability leaders. In addition, 32 Adopt‑a‑Spot cleanups were completed throughout April.

Earth Month programming also included the spring Student Sustainability Summit, centered on the theme of food circularity. Sponsored by the Student Government Association and the Office of Sustainability, the summit featured speakers from Chartwells and the Charlotte Harvest Exchange, who discussed strategies to reduce food waste and strengthen food security on campus and in the Charlotte region.

“Food circularity is an important topic because everyone needs to eat,” said Allison Tietz, sustainability coordinator for Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services at UNC Charlotte. “Creating a culture of reducing waste, purchasing sustainably and balancing menus can make a meaningful impact on our local food system.”

Avery Taylor, a junior earth and environmental sciences major and sustainability liaison for the Student Government Association, said the summit helped students connect personal action to broader systems.

Guided tours, film screenings and panel discussions throughout the month invited participants to explore sustainability from multiple perspectives, including women’s roles in sustainable infrastructure, environmental ethics, fast fashion and the future of transportation.

“The events offered this year engaged the campus community in meaningful learning, collaboration and action,” said Tanya Trinh, student engagement coordinator for the Office of Sustainability. “Our goal is to empower every Niner to see their role in creating a healthier, more resilient campus and planet.”

Earth Month also marked a leadership transition for the Office of Sustainability. Chad Carwein joined UNC Charlotte as the University’s new sustainability officer, bringing more than a decade of experience in higher education sustainability. He previously served as East Carolina University’s first university sustainability manager, where he developed the institution’s inaugural sustainability plan, led greenhouse gas inventories, advanced green building standards and helped the university earn a Silver STARS rating.

“As I step into this role, I’m inspired by the energy and dedication I’ve already seen across campus,” Carwein said. “UNC Charlotte has a strong foundation in sustainability, and I’m excited to build on that momentum with our students, faculty and staff to advance a more sustainable future.”

UNC Charlotte was also recognized nationally this spring as a 2025 Tree Campus Higher Education institution by the Arbor Day Foundation.

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