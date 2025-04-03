De-Stress And Recharge At Central Piedmont Counseling On The Green
Looking for a mid-semester reset? Join Central Piedmont Community College Counseling Services for Counseling on the Green, a fun and relaxing wellness event designed to help you de-stress and recharge.
Event Details:
- Location: Central Campus, Parr Quad
- Date: Tuesday, April 9
- Time: 11a.m.–2 p.m.
What to Expect:
- Therapy dogs – the ultimate stress relief!
- Yoga – breathe, stretch, and unwind
- Massage therapy – yes, please!
- Art & mindfulness activities
- Snacks, games, giveaways, and more!
- Interactive pop-ups with helpful self-care tips and campus resources
This is your chance to connect with wellness experts, discover resources, and show yourself some love with mindfulness, movement, and relaxation.
Have questions? Call 704-330-6420 or email [email protected]
Don’t miss this opportunity to slow down, recharge, and focus on YOU.