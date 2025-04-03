Wednesday, April 2, 2025
De-Stress And Recharge At Central Piedmont Counseling On The Green

Looking for a mid-semester reset? Join Central Piedmont Community College Counseling Services for Counseling on the Green, a fun and relaxing wellness event designed to help you de-stress and recharge.

Event Details:

  • Location: Central Campus, Parr Quad
  • Date: Tuesday, April 9
  • Time: 11a.m.–2 p.m.

What to Expect:

  • Therapy dogs – the ultimate stress relief!
  • Yoga – breathe, stretch, and unwind
  • Massage therapy – yes, please!
  • Art & mindfulness activities
  • Snacks, games, giveaways, and more!
  • Interactive pop-ups with helpful self-care tips and campus resources

This is your chance to connect with wellness experts, discover resources, and show yourself some love with mindfulness, movement, and relaxation.

Have questions? Call 704-330-6420 or email [email protected]

Don’t miss this opportunity to slow down, recharge, and focus on YOU.

