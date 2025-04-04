Charlotte Dean, Janaka Lewis, To Join Class Of Fellows For The American Council On Education

Janaka B. Lewis, associate dean of curriculum and success and professor of English in the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences, has been selected to join the 2025-26 class of Fellows for the American Council on Education.

She is one of 25 Fellows chosen from a nationwide pool to identify emerging leaders in higher education and offer an intensive, cohort-based mentorship model on the path to future leadership positions. More than 80 percent of ACE Fellows have gone on to serve as chief executive officers, chief academic officers, other cabinet-level positions, and deans of colleges and universities.

“I am looking forward to working with leadership of a campus within the Southeastern region that connects community and industry partners to curricular opportunities,” said Lewis. “I believe that building a collaborative foundation of engagement leads to positive outcomes for students, the institution and the city.”

Chris Boyer, dean of CHESS, noted, “Dr. Lewis is an exemplary emerging leader within CHESS and UNC Charlotte, and this will allow her to continue on this leadership trajectory in an accelerated timeline.”

Read more on the CHESS website at https://chess.charlotte.edu/2025/04/03/janaka-lewis-selected-as-2025-26-fellow-for-the-american-council-on-education/.

