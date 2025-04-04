Bill Rogers, CEO Of Truist Financial, Honored With The Charlotte Distinguished Service Award

Bill Rogers, chairman and chief executive officer of Truist Financial Corporation, one of the largest banks in the U.S., is the 2025 recipient of the UNC Charlotte Distinguished Service Award. Rogers was honored Wednesday, April 2, during a special luncheon in the Popp Martin Student Union.



“Bill Rogers was instrumental in defining the Truist purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities,” said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, “and he does this both personally and professionally.”



The Distinguished Service Award recognizes people who have been dedicated to the University and have helped shape it and the community in significant ways.



During the event, Chancellor Gaber, UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees Chair Dennis Bunker, UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees Vice Chair and Truist Chief Consumer and Small Business Banking Officer Dontá Wilson ’97 and Truist Chief Teammate Officer Kim Moore-Wright ’95 spoke about Rogers’ leadership, service and contributions to Truist, the financial services industry and the communities Truist serves.



“I accept this recognition on behalf of 40,000 purposeful Truist teammates, great 49ers like Kim and Dontá, and all the others that work alongside us every day,” Rogers said. “And we are truly aligned with your mission that emphasizes strategic partnerships, a focus on real-world applications and preparing students to lead with purpose and integrity. This is why we together created the Truist Institute for Student Success.”



At UNC Charlotte, Truist has invested nearly $7 million, providing support for underrepresented students, research programs, athletics and professional development. The University’s Truist Institute for Student Success focuses on scholarships, experiential learning and leadership development; research and discovery; and Charlotte athletics and student-athlete support.



“If we can help our youth, like those participating in Boys & Girls Clubs, and students, like those here at UNC Charlotte and around the country, set a purposeful path, give them tools to achieve and help set that bar high, we’re giving them a powerful strategy for a successful future,” Rogers said.



Rogers serves on the boards of several local and national organizations, including as chair of the Board of Governors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and chair of Charlotte Center City Partners’ Board of Directors. He also serves on the advisory board of Operation HOPE Inc. and is a member of the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council.



Under Rogers’ leadership, Truist and Truist Foundation have contributed more than $90 million in 2024 to support economic mobility, small businesses and community development.



A native of North Carolina, Rogers earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UNC Chapel Hill and an MBA from Georgia State University.



The Distinguished Service Award, established in 1987 by the Board of Trustees of UNC Charlotte and the Board of Directors of the University Foundation, honors those who have provided outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Charlotte community and to the advancement of UNC Charlotte. Award recipients receive a statue of “The 49er Miner,” cast from a sculpture by Lorenzo Ghiglieri.

