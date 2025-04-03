Judy W. Rose Luncheon Supports Charlotte 49ers Women Student-Athletes

Thursday, April 17, 2025

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Charlotte Convention Center

The 20th Annual Judy W. Rose Let Me Play Luncheon is an annual networking and fundraising event that brings together local community and business leaders in an effort to raise awareness and create a unique opportunity to meet and support our Charlotte 49ers women student-athletes.

Keynote speaker: Shelly Cayette-Weston

Shelly Cayette-Weston joined Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) as President of Business Operations on July 1, 2024. As president, she oversees the day-to-day business operations for all of HSE’s properties, including the Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and Spectrum Center. Cayette-Weston brings nearly 20 years of successful, impactful and relationship-based experience in the sports and entertainment industry to HSE.

Question? Please reach out to Sarah Fore at [email protected] or (704) 687-7712.

