Thu, Apr 17, 2025 | 6pm to 8pm

Rowe and Storrs, Rowe Galleries and Lambda Gallery

The UNC Charlotte Department of Art & Art History hosts celebratory receptions and artist presentations for the BFA Senior Thesis Exhibitions of graduating student work. The 2D/3D Studio Art exhibition, Cabinet of Curiosities, will be on view in Rowe Galleries April 7-25. The Graphic Design BFA exhibition will be on view in Lambla Gallery April 15- May 2.

MORE >>>